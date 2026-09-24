Don’t Wait for Prime Day. You Can Score Some of the Best Deals Right Now

I’ve got a riddle for you. When is a day more than a day? Here’s a hint: sometimes a day can last four or five, and then it also pops up for a few days later in the year. That’s Amazon Prime Day for you.

Since debuting in 2015 it’s grown from a 24-hour event to a multi-day event, and Amazon now has several of them throughout the year. After June’s five-day event, we’re on the eve of another: Prime Big Deal Days, which lasts from October 6–7.

Videos by VICE

But I’ve been looking through the likely sale candidates, and I’ve discovered that there you don’t have to wait if you want a deal on a lot of TVs, robot vacuums, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.

early prime day apple macbook deals

You can get the base-level MacBook Pro M5 with the regular M5 chip for $1,849, down from its $1,999 retail price, if you like. But the Apple MacBook Pro M5 Pro‘s M5 Pro chip is a big step up and what I consider to be the best value in the MacBook Pro’s three-tiered range. At $2,349, it’s down $150 from its usual price.

It’s not a huge deal, but in the face of Apple raising its MacBook prices earlier this year, we’ll take it. The Apple MacBook Air M5, which I consider the best MacBook for most people, is down $63 to an oddly specific price of $1,236.69.

early prime day tv deals

Sick of your TV just hanging on the wall as a big, blank, black rectangle when you’re not watching it? Spice up your room with some digital art on the Samsung The Frame 65″ 4K TV. You can choose from classic paintings and photographs to modern art to display when you’re not watching TV shows, movies, or sports. Best of all, it’s $300 off at $1,198 for Prime Day.

Year in, year out I say that TCL is the best value in 4K TVs. The TCL QM7L 65″ 4K TV is new for 2026, and if you’re looking for the best 65″ 4K TV that $1,000 can buy, fork over $998 for this deal ($200 off) before Prime Day is over.

Looking for a $1,000 TV that doesn’t cost a full grand? Check out this deal on the Hisense 65″ E7 Cinema Series 4K TV for $650. That’s $350 off its usual $1,000 price. Not bad at all for a 4K TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and a native 144Hz refresh rate.

early prime day headphone deals

Apple’s best AirPods aren’t the earbuds you might be thinking of. They’re the Apple AirPod Max 2, an over-the-ear pair of headphones with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out surrounding cacaphonies better than a pair of earbuds.

Having just sort of dunked on earbuds, I’m here to point out that the Apple AirPods Pro 3 have ANC twice as strong as the AirPods Pro 2. They also pair extraordinarily well with Apple devices, including iPhones, Macs, and iPads. At $199, down from $249, this is the cheapest I’ve seen them for since June.

They put it right in the name. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) prioritize comfort, with leather ear cups that are a bit more plush than the previous QuietComfort Ultras. They’re also $50 off their usual price and selling for $400 right now.

If you haven’t encountered a pair of these dangling around somebody’s neck, you must’ve been sleepwalking the last few years. The ever-popular Beats Studio Pro are on sale for October Prime Day for $170, down $30 from their usual street price.

early prime day bluetooth speaker deals

Dangling from backpack straps and bicycle handlebars everywhere, the Beats Pill is one of the most visible and popular Bluetooth speakers I come across, and right now it’s one-third off. We put VICE’s top mathematicians on it, and that comes out to $100 after lobbing $50 off the usual retail price.

The Anker Soundcore 2 was already an affordable Bluetooth speaker at $45. Knocked down to $30 it becomes a straight-up bargian. It’ll run for up to 24 hours on a charge, and if you get two of them they’ll link together and work as a stereo system.

For outdoor parties, such as backyard barbecues and campgrounds, you’re going to be competing with loud conversation. The 80W Anker Soundcore Boom 2 has enough oomph to be heard among a crowd. It’s down $30 and selling for $100.

early prime day robot vacuum deals

The robots want all the jobs? Fine. Let ’em have the crap ones you don’t want, like vacuuming up your house and mopping your floors. The Roborock Q7 M5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop can do both. Normally $360, it’s on sale for $300, but don’t forget to check the coupon box before you check out to get the full deal at $250.

Remember when Roomba so dominated this corner of pop culture that it was shorthand for any robot vacuum? IRobot is still making the Roomba and churning out models with new features. The iRobot Roomba 105 Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop auto-empties into a bin that holds, according to iRobot, even dust and debris for 75 days before having to dump it out. The Roomba 105 is down $170 from $470 to $300.

Eufy, which has made itself a heavyweight in the robot vacuum space alongside iRobot and Roborock, is an Anker brand. Yeah, the Anker that makes all those phone chargers and power banks. You can get the $1,000 Eufy E25 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $600 on this deal.

early prime day smartwatch deals

Even though the Galaxy Watch9 just came out mere weeks ago, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 remains an excellent buy for someone looking for an Android-oriented smartwatch. It’s down to $260 from its $300 retail price, making it a full $120 cheaper than the Galaxy Watch9.

Garmin has arguably the fullest suite of features among fitness-oriented smartwatches. Even though the Vívoactive 6 is on the market, this $100 off deal on the Garmin Vívoactive 5 knocks the price down to $200, which is $100 cheaper its successor, even though you get the bulk of the same health- and workout-tracking capabilities.

The $99 Google Fitbit Air is the first new Fitbit in years, but don’t let it stop you from grabbing a Google Fitbit Charge 6 on its $132 deal, $28 lower than its $160 retail price. Unlike the screenless Fitbit Air, the Fitbit Charge 6 has a touchscreen so that you can also control it directly from your wrist, in addition to syncing it to your phone.

Didn’t see what you were looking for? Shop more early Prime Big Day Deals here.