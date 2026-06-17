The 11 Best Early Deals You Can Shop for Prime Day

Look at the starting line of Prime Day as a leaky suggestion rather than a hard line in the sand. Even though we’re a week away from the start of Prime Day 2026, there’s plenty already on sale for the impatient among you (like me).

Need even more info on what to expect from Prime Day when it kicks off on June 23? Check out our announcement post. And in case you’re wondering, “Why 11 deals?” Because it’s a prime number, of course.

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when is prime day?

Prime Day 2026 begins on Tuesday, June 23 at midnight Pacific Daylight Time. At 11:59 p.m. PDT on Monday, it’s not live. One minute later, it is. That means, my fellow East Coasters, Prime Day starts at 3 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in the wee, early hours of Tuesday, June 23. It’s all over as soon as it hits midnight PDT on Saturday, June 27. That means 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, June 27.

early prime day deals

For many home cooks Le Creuset’s Enameled Dutch Oven is the pinnacle of a countertop status symbol, rivaled only perhaps by a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Still made in France, as it has been since 1925, it’s a non-stick, all-purpose kitchen piece you can pass down to your great-grandkids.

The Coway Airmega 250 is one of my favorite all-time air purifiers. I’ve put it through hell over the years; you can read about the major apartment fire it helped clean up in my review.

Coway Airmega 250 – Credit: Matt Jancer

What time is it? No, Spin Doctors, not 4:30. It’s time to save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 11, a smartwatch made especially for users of other Apple devices, such as Macs, iPhones, and iPads. We’re months away from the Apple Watch Ultra 4, anyway. It’s not too late (to snag this deal). Naw, naw, it’s early.

The AirPods Pro 3, Apple’s best earbuds (but not the best Apple headphones), just shaved $10 off their lowest price ever, making the current $169 the new all-time low.

This is one of the wildest discounts I’ve seen yet. If you want to ring your entire property with Blink security cameras, pick up a Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor Security Cam 4-Pack.

The Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar is a screamer of a soundbar. It’s not cheap, but I’ve tested it thoroughly on everything from music with soft-spoken vocals to movies with thumping bass from car explosions.

sonos arc ultra – credit: matt jancer

This complete Sonos surround sound system includes the Sonos Beam, not the higher-end Arc Ultra shown above, along with a Sub Mini subwoofer and two Era 100 speakers, but it’s a much more affordable (if I can use that word alongside “Sonos”) entry into a surround sound with soundbar, subwoofer, and two rear speakers.

As an old-school classic rock guy, it warms my heart to see the Marshall Amplification brand still receiving so much love in the 21st century. The Marshall Action III portable speaker marries the classic Marshall amp look with a form you can actually carry around with you for listening to music. Have you ever tried to lug a Marshall 50W amp?

You’re lookin’ at the lowest ever price for the Nothing Phone (4a), a stripped-down expression of the Android operating system in a mid-priced smartphone that isn’t all loaded down in bloatware like most Android phones.

Hate to break to you, but your webcam probably sucks. You’re using the one built into your laptop? It’s only been a few short years since they began packing 1080p resolution webcams, let alone anything 4K like the Logitech MX Brio 4K Webcam. I’ve used past Brios, and they’re among the best when it comes to visual crispness, white balance, and color quality.

Amazon Echo Show 11, the newest model, is on sale for $150. The Echo Show 8, with its 8-inch screen, is also on sale for $125. But hell, you may as well upgrade to the 11-inch screen when the difference is only $25.

and don’t forget…

There are plenty of early deals I’m seeing pop up on Amazon in the week prior to Prime Day, sure, but we’re bound to get a few surprises. If you’ve got your eye on something on Amazon, but it isn’t on sale (or on a good enough sale), my advice for you is to just wait. Unless you really, really need it this week, you may as well hang tight and see if Amazon puts it on sale next Tuesday, June 23 when Prime Day begins. We’re gonna cover the hell out of it, so keep checking back next week all throughout Prime Day for more of the best deals on the must-have stuff, plus more than a few things that are just fun to gawk at.