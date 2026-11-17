Well, I sure ate my words when I wrote in a story earlier this month that the EcoFlow Gen4 3800 wouldn’t go on sale anytime soon. It is indeed now on sale for $1,699, down $500 from its retail price, even though it only hit the market on November 4, 2026. Not bad for a unit that only began shipping out to customers a couple of weeks ago.

Solar-powered generators are a really useful option for backup power. They’re much easier than gas generators to take care of and store at home, as they “switch (on) instantly and need very little maintenance,” according to William Hankins, founder and president of Always On Generators.

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only two weeks on the market and already 23% off

There’s still an Amazon page live for the EcoFlow Gen4 3800 at the $2,199 retail price, although you’ll find the sale price of $1,699 here on this near-duplicate listing, both sold directly by and shipped from EcoFlow. The key is to look for the listing that comes with a “solar charging cable.” And, you know, that it has the right sale price. Don’t end up paying $500 more because you found the wrong product page on Amazon. This is the one you want.

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The Bluetti AC180 (going for $500, at $200 off) puts out a continuous 1,800W, which is a respectable output for a 35-pound generator that you can tuck into a closet when you’re not using it. I’ve compared it in the past to a small bedroom guitar amplifier or subwoofer. It has 11 outlets, including three-prong “wall” outlets for appliances.

For those of you who want the ability to run more electronic devices at once, but in a package still small enough to stash in a closet, 53-pound Bluetti Elite 200 V2 ups the continuous AC power to 2,600W. Right now it’s going for $899, down $500 from its retail price.

Say you don’t have the room to store even a 35-pound generator in your home, or you simply don’t care to use a convection oven, space heater, or refrigerator running when the power goes out. All you want is something small to keep your phones charged and perhaps a floor lamp on. The Bluetti Elite 30 V2, down to $299 ($150 off), ticks all those boxes.