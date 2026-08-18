eHarmony Wants You to Answer 80 Questions Before You Even See a Match—Is It Worth It?

Well before there were compatibility percentages on every swipe app, there was eHarmony’s 29 Dimensions of Compatibility—a proprietary questionnaire clinical psychologist Neil Clark Warren built in 2000 on the idea that a good algorithm could out-predict attraction. Even with a couple of very public legal headaches along the way, Twenty-six years later, eHarmony is still one of the only major platforms that makes you answer dozens of questions before you’re allowed to see a single match.

That’s a way different pitch than most of what’s in our roundup of the best dating and hookup apps, which feature much more casual platforms with a “swipe-first” focus. eHarmony isn’t trying to compete in that realm, though. It’s built for people who want fewer, more curated options and are willing to pay upfront for them.

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Here’s what that actually looks like in 2026, and what you should know before signing up.

eHarmony Review: The Verdict on Dating’s Original Algorithm

Even more than Match.com, eHarmony is still the most “make me answer a questionnaire before I see anyone” dating platform on the market, and that’s the whole point. It filters for people serious enough to sit through a 30-to-45-minute Compatibility Quiz before matching even starts. The tradeoff, though, is that it’s consistently ranked among the most expensive mainstream dating platforms, billing is confusing, and the company is currently defending an active Australian consumer-protection lawsuit over exactly that confusion.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Matching based on a decades-old compatibility algorithm instead of a photo-first swipe deck

Free Compatibility Quiz and basic matching before you pay anything

Video Date feature built in for verifying chemistry before meeting up

A user base that’s self-selected for wanting something a bit more serious

Cons

No month-to-month option—plans are billed upfront for 6, 12, or 24 months

Free accounts can’t view full photos or send real messages

Currently defending Federal Court action from Australia’s ACCC over alleged misleading pricing, renewal, and cancellation practices

Had a significant password breach back in 2012, though nothing comparable has recurred since

How We Evaluated eHarmony

We didn’t create an account and pay for a subscription for this one. Instead, we worked through eHarmony’s actual sign-up flow and Compatibility Quiz structure, dug into its current feature set and pricing model, and cross-referenced that against recent third-party testing and verified user complaints.

This review can essentially help you know what to expect before you start answering 80 questions about your personality, without pretending we swiped our way to a date ourselves.

What You Can Expect From eHarmony

Creating a free account starts with the basics like gender, who you’re seeking, age, and location. The real commitment, though, is the Compatibility Quiz, which typically takes 30 to 45 minutes and covers personality traits, values, communication style, and relationship goals.

eHarmony was built around heterosexual matching and settled a same-sex discrimination lawsuit in 2009 by launching a separate site, Compatible Partners, which has since folded back into the main platform. eHarmony now offers same-sex matching directly, though the experience is still built around a fundamentally hetero-designed questionnaire.

Free members get daily matches, a Compatibility Score with each one, and can send pre-written Icebreakers, but photos stay blurred and real messaging is capped until you upgrade. Premium unlocks full messaging, visible photos, and the Video Date feature, which some reviewers report only unlocks after you and a match have exchanged several messages each. Unlike most competitors, there’s no month-to-month plan for eHarmony. Subscriptions are billed upfront for a 6, 12, or 24-month term.

Alternatives to eHarmony

Match.com is the closest direct comparison. It’s aimed more towards serious-minded, similarly older user base, but with a shorter sign-up and no long questionnaire gatekeeping your first match.

Hinge trades the decades-old algorithm for prompt-based profiles and a much lighter time investment, aimed at a somewhat younger, yet more serious-dating crowd.

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Is eHarmony safe, and what’s going on with its legal troubles?

eHarmony uses SSL-encrypted messaging and had a real but old password breach back in 2012, with nothing comparable reported since. The bigger current issue is financial, not data-related. Australia’s ACCC sued eHarmony in Federal Court in 2023 alleging misleading claims about “free dating,” auto-renewal, and cancellation, and as of mid-2026 the liability hearing had concluded with a judgment still pending. Read the cancellation terms closely before you subscribe.

Is eHarmony LGBTQ+ friendly?

It’s come a long way from the 2005 discrimination lawsuit that forced the company to build a separate same-sex platform, and it now supports same-sex matching directly on the main site. That said, most reviewers still describe the experience as noticeably smaller and less refined for LGBTQ+ users than apps built for that audience from day one.

Final Verdict

eHarmony forces a level of upfront intentionality no swipe app asks for. If you’re marriage-minded, have the budget, and don’t mind a longer questionnaire and a locked-in payment term, it remains one of the few platforms designed specifically around that.

If, however, you want something cheaper, more flexible, or built with LGBTQ+ users in mind from the start, you’ll likely be better served by an app in our best dating and hookup apps roundup instead.

Either way, read the billing terms twice before you subscribe.