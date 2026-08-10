This Little Black Box Makes More Ice Than Your Fridge Ever Will (And It’s On Sale)

Does your freezer’s ice maker keep up with your household, or do you do an ice run before every single cookout or dinner party?

This countertop ice maker and water dispenser solves that problem without a plumbing hookup or a permanent kitchen remodel. And right now, it’s marked down 16%-off from its regular $260 price.

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Cooler Than Being Cool

The Electactic Compact Bullet Ice Maker & Water Dispenser is a bullet ice maker built for speed, giving you nine cubes drop every six minutes once it’s warmed up (how about that for an oxymoron!). A full first batch can be ready in 8 to 12 minutes from a cold start, and rated for 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours, it’s meant to run more or less all day if you need it to.

The tank holds 3.3 liters of water and the ice basket holds a liter, so you’re not having to refill constantly, and both the “low-water” and “ice-full” indicators mean you’ll know before it runs dry or backs up. The tank detaches for refills and cleaning, the control panel is one-touch simple, and the whole unit is compact enough to live on a counter in a kitchen, office breakroom, or bar cart without eating up a ton of real estate.

What Reviewers Say

Over 2,600 people have rated this on Amazon, landing at 4.3 stars overall, with the vast majority in five-star territory. The consistent praise is that it’s fast, compact, and (for people buying bagged ice all summer) it pays for itself quickly. There are a few caveats though.

Some reviewers note the ice doesn’t stay frozen once it’s made, so cubes can soften in the basket if your kitchen runs warm and you don’t use them right away. Noise feedback is mixed — some call it near-silent, others say it gets loud mid-cycle, which may ultimately come down to unit-to-unit variance.

None of the lesser notes read as any kind of dealbreaker for most shoppers, but it’s fair to go in with realistic expectations versus assuming silent, forever-frozen ice. A few reviewers in hard-water areas also said running it with filtered or distilled water instead of straight tap keeps things running smoother and cuts down on scale buildup over time, which is a cheap habit to build in from the start.