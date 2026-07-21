Quit Ruining Your Whiskey. Get a Machine That Makes Big Ice.

“On the rocks.” I hear it all the time when somebody orders a whiskey, and if the bar is a good one they’ll plunk a single, huge ice cube (or ball) into that golden nectar.

Plunking down a bunch of crushed ice or regular ice-tray cubes into a drink will just cause the ice to melt faster than it should because of all the surface area. That means a watered-down drink in no time at all.

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So if you’re wondering why your drinks at home just don’t hit the same, it’s probably because you’re using the wrong ice. That’s where the Electactic Whiskey Ice Cube Maker comes in. Its 1.6″ square ice cubes will change the game for your home bar—and it’s about $55 cheaper than it was until just recently.

keeping cool

Me? I’m a neat whiskey drinker myself. That means no ice. I want it room temperature. Keep that ice away from my favorite drink. But when it comes to cocktails, then of course you need the right ice just the same. When I want an Old Fashioned, I’ll use the same kind of ice that the Electactic Whiskey Ice Cube Maker puts out.

These come out 1.6″ square, which is a good size for rocks glasses. Once upon a time I had 2″ square ice cube trays, specifically made for cocktails, and the cubes were just a little too big to fit in my rocks glasses. The Electactic’s should fit perfectly.

Every so often you’ll have to clean it out. Or rather, you’ll have to press the button that causes the Electactic to self-clean. It’s a neat feature, and one less step for you to do. Electactic says the machine measures 43 decibels, so that’s not whisper quiet, but it’s not going to sound like an industrial lawnmower backing up through your kitchen, either.

other ice cube makers worth a look

Like big ice? Like really big? Hope you have big glasses for the 2.4″ ice balls that the Silonn Sphere Ice Maker spits out. Drop one of these in your drink, and you’ll be able to nurse it for quite a while because that ice ball melts.

The Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker Countertop makes 40 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period. Granted, it’s not whiskey ice. This is for your regular drinks. You know, that normies drink with, like, dinner and stuff?

The Silonn Nugget Ice Maker Countertop makes “only” 33 pounds of nugget ice (or pebble ice) ice per day, but it’s slimmer than the Euhomy above and perhaps better suited for those who have little kitchen counter space.