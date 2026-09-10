I Tried a 3D Printer Covered in Emojis and Accidentally Started a New Hobby

If you’ve pictured a 3D printer as either a $2,000 rig for a hobbyist with forty forum tabs open, or a toy that jams after one print… same. The appeal was always there, but even with my affinity for technical creative endeavors, 3D printing, in particular, always seemed like a bit of an inaccessible hobby to non-uber-enthusiasts.

The Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is Elegoo’s answer to that hesitation, with the emoji collab doing a lot to make that answer land with people (like me) who’d normally scroll right on past. This is Elegoo’s already well-regarded Centauri Carbon 2, wrapped in a friendlier shell with a matching build plate and a UI stocked with official emoji models, on top of hardware that’s already built a name as one of the faster, quieter enclosed printers in this price range.

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I’ve spent the past few weeks living with one—assembling it, breaking it in, fixing what needed fixing, and roping my kids into the process (who were more than happy to join in). It’s a great starter printer. But it’s also, still, a 3D printer, which means “beginner-friendly” comes with a bit of a learning curve that’s well worth it if you stick with it.

This Printer Wants You to Get Your Hands a Little Dirty (In a Good Way)

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The ELEGOO × emoji Centauri Carbon 2 Combo comes with full-auto calibration, straightforward touchscreen-and-app setup, and a USB drive of ready-to-print models so you’re printing something in your first sitting. It’s still a 3D printer, though, so physical assembly does take time and care (and, in some cases, extra effort), and mine arrived with a clogged nozzle that took manual troubleshooting and some forum-diving to sort out. None of that’s a dealbreaker. It’s just a ‘lil preview of what owning any 3D printer is really like.

The Good, the Bad, and the Weird

The Good

Setup through the touchscreen and Matrix app is refreshingly simple, even if the physical build isn’t quite as instant

Quiet enough to run nearby, rated under 45 dB, and just sounds like a louder version of white noise

The preloaded USB drive plus the Matrix app’s library means same-day printing with zero design experience

The emoji branding actually works as a fun household object, versus a cold “tech peripheral,” which factors into getting kids interested

The Bad

The printhead install has two screws that are more fiddly than they should be

My printhead had a clogged nozzle out of the box that took up troubleshooting time

No waste (“poop”) catcher included—you’ll find stray filament on the floor unless you proactively create your own catcher

The Weird

You can print replacement parts for the printer itself, spool holders included, which is a nice, slightly recursive perk once you’re comfortable with printing

How I Tested the Elegoo x Emoji Centauri Carbon 2 Combo

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I set the printer up on the Ikea shelf in my office. It’s sturdy enough for daily use, though I noticed more shake during prints than I’d like. Thankfully, it didn’t seem to hurt the overall output quality.

After assembly and the printhead’s two-screw snag, I loaded filament, hit a clog, and went down a manual-troubleshooting rabbit hole before the fix stuck. From there, I ran a couple of the preloaded USB models, browsed the Matrix app’s libraries, and tracked how the printer sounded running near where I actually work.

To push it even further, I used ChatGPT alongside a couple of online 3D model platforms (Meshy, Tripo) to design an original piece, then brought it into ElegooSlicer to get it print-ready. I also printed a community-made waste bucket off the Matrix app once I noticed filament debris on the floor.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo

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Undoubtedly, this is the friendliest 3D printer I’ve ever encountered, and the emoji theming makes it a clear frontrunner as a family/household printer versus a colder, more “serious” peripheral parked on a desk. Picking a model in the Matrix app, tapping print, and walking away is the whole workflow for anything premade, and the printer stays quiet enough that I’m not exiling it to another room.

You can also see the printing progress in real-time thanks to an internal print area camera that connects directly to the app!

Where It Gets More Hands-On

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The moment you want to print something you designed yourself, the experience gets a bit more nuanced. Getting my ChatGPT-and-3D-platform-assisted design through ElegooSlicer (on my Mac) took a couple of hours of trial and error because you’re dealing with a more technical interface than the app. It definitely helps to already be comfortable with that kind of software.

There’s also an undercurrent here that you’re GOING to run into issues. That just comes with the territory. Beyond my out-of-box clog that I had to clear, it’s pretty obvious there’s a long list of things that can go sideways with any 3D printer, and owning one simply means being willing to get your hands dirty. That’s part of the appeal of the hobby, but it’s also worth knowing about going in.

The Self-Sufficiency Loop

There’s something almost too clever about a printer that can produce its own upgrades. I haven’t printed my own filament spool holders off the Matrix app yet, but the fact that I’ll eventually be able to is hilarious. The flip side, though, is that Elegoo doesn’t include a waste catcher for the extra filament that doesn’t actually get used during the print job. It feels like a big miss given how much stray filament this thing produces. I only caught it because I spotted the mess on the floor before my dog did. The fix was a two-hour print of a detachable waste bucket from the community library, and it’s worked perfectly ever since.

Other Beginner 3D Printers Worth a Look

The Centauri Carbon 2 Combo isn’t the only enclosed, beginner-leaning printer worth your money. Here are a few others for you to consider:

If you just want the hardware for less, the standard (non-emoji) Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is the same machine underneath, minus the stickers, branded build plate, and curated model library…for typically ~$40 cheaper:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

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Do I Need Any Design Experience to Use It?

No, not for the basics, at least. The preloaded USB drive and the Matrix app’s libraries mean you can be printing the same day you unbox it, with zero design skills. The learning curve shows up when you want something more custom. My ChatGPT-and-platform-assisted design took a few hours of trial and error to get through ElegooSlicer, Elegoo’s standalone slicing software. If you’ve used CAD or slicing software before, it’ll click faster. If not, tack on some time for patience.

Is This Actually a Good Pick for Kids, or Just Marketed That Way?

The enclosed chamber, sub-45 dB operation, and curated emoji model library make this absolutely more kid-approachable than a typical hobbyist printer sitting exposed on a desk. But “kid-friendly branding” isn’t the same as “totally kid-operable.” Assembly, the occasional clog, and any custom-design work still need an adult in the loop. My kids have yet to print anything solely on their own, if that helps. Treat it as a family project. It’s not a toy you hand off and walk away from.

My Final Verdict

The Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is one of the most approachable 3D printers I’ve used, and the emoji collab makes this feel like a family object instead of another hardcore tech device. It’s for households that want a hobby with some form of useful output.

It’s certainly not a flawless appliance—you will hit a clog and you will need to print your own waste bucket, and you’ll be glad you did both. It’s also not for someone who wants zero troubleshooting, or a serious maker who’d rather skip the licensing and buy the specs alone.

My advice is to just invest in a sturdy table, expect to problem-solve occasionally, and don’t be surprised if “one Pokemon character print for the kids” becomes an ongoing family list. Oddly specific use case, but to provide some context, we printed a Haunter as our first job, and now I’m probably going to end up printing the rest of the original 151 in its entirety.

Not sad about it.