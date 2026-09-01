Deal Alert: This Viral Dog DNA Kit Tells You If Your Dog is Part Wolf

Have a dog? You’ve almost certainly been asked some form of this type of question while out on your morning W-A-L-K (don’t read that out loud!), or while letting your furry family member roaming around a dog park: Is she part Shepherd? Part Corgi? Part feral raccoon?

Dog DNA tests have taken over pet-owner TikTok for exactly that reason. Watching someone’s “mostly Chihuahua” turn out to be 40 percent Australian Cattle Dog is great content, and Embark is the brand that keeps showing up in those videos.

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Its tests run on a genotyping platform developed with Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, and depending on which kit you grab, you’re getting anywhere from a straightforward breed breakdown to a full health and allergy risk report.

Embark Dog DNA Tests on Sale on Amazon Right Now

Two of Embark’s core kits are discounted on Amazon this week:

Embark Breed & Health Dog DNA Test

If you want the full picture of your dog’s inner workings, this is the one to get. The Breed & Health kit screens for 400+ dog breeds, including wolves, coyotes, and village dogs, which most competitors don’t attempt to identify—and adds 270+ genetic health conditions that can help your vet out come check-up time.

It’s also the only Embark kit with allergy risk scoring, breaking down your dog’s odds of environmental, food, contact, and flea allergies, plus vet-written tips for each. You still get the canine relative finder, which can turn up half-siblings and cousins, along with 55 physical trait predictions and a personality quiz mapping which instincts trace back to which breed.

It’s the pricier of the two featured here, but if your dog’s health history is a mystery (hello, every rescue dog ever) the extra info earns its keep in terms of peace of mind.

Embark Breed ID Dog DNA Test Kit

Don’t need the health deep-dive? The Breed ID kit tests the same 400+ breeds on the same Cornell-developed platform, minus the extra medical reporting, so you’re mostly paying for ancestry info. It still includes the relative finder, and Embark says over 90 percent of dogs turn up a close match. Plus, you’re getting a family tree that traces lineage back to great-grandparents and the same personality quiz.

Setup is the identical two-way mail-in swab, with results landing in two to four weeks. Grab this version if you already know your dog is healthy and just what to know what makes your dog tick (and why)