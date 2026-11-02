I Swear By this Ceramic Cookware Brand That’s Older, Frenchier, and Cheaper Than Le Creuset

As someone who became an adult in the 21st century, in which we couldn’t aspire to home ownership and so replaced that goal with ownership of cast iron and selvedge denim, I entirely get the appeal of a prized cast-iron Dutch oven, and have even drooled over a French-made Le Creuset or Staub in one of their Jelly Belly-esque colors.

But Le Creuset and Staub, for all their deserved admiration over their cast iron, don’t make their ceramic cookware in France, even if their price tags suggest as much. That’s when I learned about their older French competition: Emile Henry. Made in France since 1850, the French love the brand, even as it remains under the radar in the US. So I did what I do when I’m curious, hungry, and thinking of lasagna. I bought one.

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emile henry 13″ by 9″ Modern Classics Ceramic Baker — Credit: Matt Jancer

emile henry at a glance

just look at that shine — Credit: Matt Jancer

Emile Henry is a French bakeware company that specializes in ceramics. It’s been around since 1850, and advertises loudly that it doesn’t just still make its bakeware in France; it also sources the clay itself from Burgundy, France. Unlike most kitchenware brands, it hasn’t attempted to branch out into every category under the sun. It leaves the cast iron and stainless steel to the other brands, and just focuses on ceramics.

pros and cons

Pros

Made in France of French clay

Cheaper than Le Creuset and Staub

Beautiful finish

Cons

Limited color selection

how I tested

Oh, this was a fun one. Because I bought myself an Emile Henry Modern Classics 13″ x 9″ Pan months before I decided to write a review about it, I “tested” it by cooking meals for myself and a few friends. John Chandler’s famous World’s Best Lasagna, courtesy of Allrecipes, was my inaugural dish baked in the Emile Henry. But the pan is good for more than just lasagna. Check out Pastel Azteca, a Mexican chicken-and-tortilla casserole (recipe courtesy of Rick A. Martinez), which you have to try.

Living with Emile HEnry

emile henry 13″ by 9″ Modern Classics Ceramic Baker — Credit: Matt Jancer

The 9″ by 13″ casserole pan is a default in the US largely because most lasagna recipes evolved to take advantage of a pan of that size. Emile Henry, like most bakeware companies, makes a few smaller sizes, but I was lacking a lasagna pan for too long. I had to get one eventually. My Italian-American ancestors were rolling over in their graves that I’d lacked such a standard tool in my kitchen.

I don’t tend to spend wildly when I buy kitchen tools, but I tend to do my research and buy something that’ll last. I hadn’t heard of Emile Henry for a long time. Overshadowed in the public consciousness and on store shelves, too, it doesn’t seem to be that well known in the US. But over in France it’s been top-of-mind for French cooks for generations, and that’s what got me curious enough to open my wallet to find out if they were onto something.

Baking Performance

We’re not The Food Lab, and so I don’t have the kind of testing setup to determine whether this pan or that pan reached optimal baking temperature two minutes faster than another brand. I cooked some dishes in the Emile Henry, and it did a fine job. Its soft white interior finish didn’t scratch, even when I cut the first piece of lasagna with a dinner knife. But hey, let’s be real. I haven’t subjected this to years and years of testing yet. I’ve only had it for half a year so far.

What I can definitively say is that the finish on it is gorgeous. I bought the dark blue, and it has a beautiful depth of color that’s made me hesitant to stash it away in a cabinet where I can’t glimpse it throughout the day. I want it out, alongside my Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, Le Creuset Utensil Crock, and KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer. It’s just that nice.

alternatives to emile henry

People are going to cross shop Emile Henry with Le Creuset anyway, so we may as well address (and bake) the elephant in the room. Le Creuset makes its ceramic cookware not in France, as it does with its famed cast iron, but in their own factory in Thailand.

More expensive than Emile Henry’s comparable dishes, Le Creuset holds an advantage in only two circumstances. One, its range of cookware is wider than Emile Henry’s, so if the latter doesn’t make what you’re looking for, then Le Creuset wins by default. And two, Le Creuset’s kaleidoscope of available colors are as beautiful as ever. If you want to keep your cookware matching and already have Le Creuset enameled cast iron in a particular shade, you can probably find that same shade in Le Creuset’s ceramics, for the color selection is far wider than Emile Henry’s.

Like Le Creuset, Staub makes its ceramic cookware not in France alongside its cast iron, but in China. And like its compatriot, it’s more expensive than Emile Henry. Its range of colors is wider than Emile Henry’s, but it isn’t as exhaustive as Le Creuset’s. Still, if you have Staub enameled cast iron at home in a particular shade and wish to keep a matching set, you’ll have better luck finding it in a Staub ceramic than in an Emile Henry.

when is ceramic better than cast iron

Every cooking material has its uses. Bare cast iron, not enameled, is reactive to highly acidic foods, particularly a new pan that hasn’t had time to build up a thicker protective coating of polymerized cooking oil, which we call its seasoning. You can cook vinegary, tomato-based sauces and spritzes of lemon in it carefully, but you have to be quick about washing the pan out as soon as you’re done, and even then there’s no promise that you won’t have damaged your coating, which could require the tedious task of stripping the seasoning and re-seasoning it. Ceramic is non-reactive. Cook whatever you want in it. It won’t harm the pan.

Ceramic is also much lighter than cast iron. That helps if you’re stooping to put it into and take it out of an oven, or plunking it down on a kitchen table for people to scoop from. It’s a big pan, but I put the whole thing into my refrigerator with the leftovers. If I tried that with my cast iron, it’d probably cave in and drop through the bottom of my fridge, through my apartment floor, and come out the other side of the planet somewhere in China.

how long will it last

not something you see often on ceramic cookware — Credit: Matt Jancer

It’ll last until you drop it, if on that day you’re some combination of clumsy and unlucky. Barring that, it should last you the rest of your lifetime, and the lifetimes of your descendents. It’s not something that wears down noticeably with time. Taking care of ceramic is easier than stainless steel and bare cast iron.

Stainless steel, despite the name, will rust if you leave it wet in the sink for too long, although a little Bar Keepers Friend will take care of that easily. And bare cast iron needs to be washed gently and carefully, dried immediately, and followed up with a coating of foodsafe oil (I use plain vegetable oil) every time you use and wash it. Emile Henry says all its ceramic cookware is dishwasher safe, but I hand wash mine just to be careful. Other than that, there’s no rust or finicky special care instructions to keep it like new for decades, and it’s rather robust and not at all fragile.

the bottom line

Even though it beats its French competitors (Le Creuset and Staub) on price, the Emile Henry isn’t a budget piece of cookware, not in price and certainly not in quality. At $85, it’s an investment. But it’s more versatile than just being a tool for making casseroles and lasagnas. You can cook veggies in it or roast a chunk of pork or beef. Cast iron has its place, but when I’m baking something I’d rather get away with slipping the Emile Henry ceramic in the oven and making clean-up after dinner that much easier. And it looks damn nice on a kitchen table as the centerpiece of the meal, too.