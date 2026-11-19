It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But it’s also the most exhausting.

Between work parties, family logistics, and wrapping gifts at midnight (2AM in my case), a lot of us end December overworked and underf*cked.

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“I’m just not in the mood” starts to feel like a personality trait, and that’s no way to enter the New Year.

via VICE

It might not be a problem at all, though. Sex researchers like Rosemary Basson and Emily Nagoski, author of Come As You Are, describe something called responsive desire. For plenty of women, wanting sex doesn’t show up first. It shows up after the body starts to feel something, like touch, warmth… a little attention.

THEN the mood catches up. There’s a reason why foreplay is a thing. It’s just the order things happen in.

Which brings us to a little product built around that order. A serum built to get the body going is Epiphany’s Her Arousal Serum, which Cosmopolitan named its best overall arousal serum. All you need is a pea-size amount to help warm up those tingles, letting the body catch up, followed by the mood.

So How Does a Tube of Tingle Count as Foreplay?

You put a pea-size amount on a fingertip and massage it on and around the clitoris, solo or with a partner, and ideally right before foreplay starts. Then, you should start to feel a warm, tingly rush within a couple of minutes, thanks to the formula that’s pH-balanced, hormone-free and doesn’t numb, like some kind of novelty gel.

The goal is more sensation, not less (which is what numbing literally does).

The tingle isn’t “magic.” The ingredient list includes vanillyl butyl ether and menthyl lactate, the kind of compounds cosmetics use for warming and cooling effects. Nothing here claims to create desire out of thin air. What it’s built to do is hand your body something to notice, which is exactly the “after it starts” trigger responsive desire runs on.

I know, I know… I’m a guy who writes about male sex toys. It’s fair to be skeptical. But for what it’s worth, one 74-year-old reviewer says it “has truly taken our lovemaking to a greater level,” and that he and his wife call it “dessert.”

That’s a pretty damn glowing review, if you ask me.

The Stocking Stuffer That Actually Gets Used

Back to that exhausted December.

If “not tonight” is mostly “not yet,” this is a stocking stuffer that helps you get over the hump to… well, get humping.

It’s a gift that keeps on giving, and Epiphany’s holiday sale comes in three windows for you to snag even more goodies to try out.

via Epiphany

Gifts are added automatically while supplies last (US only), except where a code is noted:

Nov. 19-26 (Early Black Friday): A free sample-size LOLA Gentle Body Wash with any purchase, from LOLA’s new body care line, which LOLA calls hormone-safe.

A free sample-size LOLA Gentle Body Wash with any purchase, from LOLA’s new body care line, which LOLA calls hormone-safe. Nov. 27-30 (Black Friday to Cyber Monday): Buy the serum and get a free full-size Her Lube in Silky Silicone or Organic Aloe. Use code FREESILICONE or FREEALOE .

Buy the serum and get a free full-size Her Lube in Silky Silicone or Organic Aloe. Use code or . Dec. 1-7: A free sample of Electric Lemonade’s After Hours leave-on mask with any purchase. A ‘lil orgasm and some self-care R&R? Sign me up!

See how the serum works and snag yourself a free gift in the process. Then, after you put out Santa’s milk and cookies this year, put out a ‘lil something for yourself!