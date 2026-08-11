This Editor-Approved iPad Air Case Is On Sale Right Now

I’ve managed to get away with not using a case or protective sleeve on my MacBook for many years because, well, it’s a laptop. It stays put on a table or a desk. But my iPad Air travels around with me and gets tossed onto coffee shop tables, TSA airport security bins, and train seats way too much to survive for long naked and caseless out in the world.

When it came time for me to buy a case for my iPad Air, I bought an ESR case. I was flying blind, because I’d never had an iPad, let alone a case for one. I chose well, and so now I can raise the flag and point out to you that a good, solid, affordable iPad case is even more affordable because it’s on sale (select colors) for $41-47, depending upon which you choose.

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Have an iPad that isn’t an iPad Air? Don’t worry. Gotchu covered. Scroll to the end for more ESR cases to fit your iPad.

the case for a good, er, case

The ESR iPad Air Case grabs onto the iPad magnetically, rather than snapping the device into the case like an iPhone case. If that sounds dodgy, as if it’d fly off if you gave it a crooked look, I had the same worry when I bought mine. I’ve tossed mine down carelessly on the bed and sofa plenty of times, and it’s never dislodged. The magnet is strong enough not to come loose and shed its iPad accidentally.

The case material is soft enough not to scratch the iPad’s bare aluminum and glass, too. One of the things that initially attracted me to the ESR was that I could angle it, when open, to prop the iPad up at various angles. Watching a movie on an airplane has been a lot less fatiguing when I can just set it down like that on the tray table, rather than having to hold it out in front me for three hours. There are nine different angles available to choose from, just by orienting that case’s flap in different ways.

Pricing varies by the generation of iPad Air you have, its size (11″ or 13″), and color. Why do the two blue options cost full price, while most of the rest of the palette are a few bucks off? Who knows. Deals in the internet age are funny.

more ipad cases worth looking at

If you have Apple’s entry-level iPad, the “standard” A16 iPad, then you need the ESR iPad A16 Case. The iPad Air case won’t fit it.

The ESR iPad Mini Case doesn’t have as many viewing angles as the ESR case for the larger iPad Air, but it also only costs a cool $16, a very Mini price.

The ESR Case for iPad Pro fits M4 and M5 iPad Pros. These are the latest two generations of Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad. Like with the ESR iPad Air case, the sale price varies based upon color and size.