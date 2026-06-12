These Fender Amps Are Hella Light, Hella Loud, and $200 Off Right Now

Fender launched the Tone Master line last year(ish) and it was a quiet game-changer for gigging (and aging!) guitarists.

Tons of guitarists are increasingly switching from tube amps to digital modelers for ease of use and portability. Which I get—because the tube amps that are grails for guitarists weigh as much as a sixth grader (and break just as easily when you toss them around). The problem with dumping tubes? Artists lose a whole lot of vibe and onstage mojo in the process. So Fender stepped up and delivered the solution in the form of the Tone Master line.

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These amps deliver all the tone, power, and, most importantly, style, of classic Fender amp models like the Twin Reverb, Deluxe Reverb, Bassman, and more—without the back-breaking weight and finnicky components of the originals.

There are a bunch of Tone Master models, along with Mustang modeling amps and other goodies, majorly on sale at Fender right now through July 12. Check out a few picks below and head to Fender to take advantage of these killer deals (think: blow dad’s mind, ’cause I guarantee you he doesn’t even know these exist. Picture him gearing up to lift a 65-lb tube amp, only to find it’s actually only 33lb).

Fender AMp deals

Specs:

Two channels, onboard reverb and tremolo

Two Jensen N-12K Neodymium speakers

USB connectivity, four 1/4″ inputs, line out

Weight: 33 lbs

The Tone Master Twin Reverb takes Fender’s most iconic tube amp and re-invents it for the digital age. The engineers at Fender used a 200-watt digital power amp to re-create the output of what I can only call a “real” Fender Twin.

The Tone Master Twin’s got the exact same faceplate/interface as the original, giving you a playing experience that’s identical to the real thing. The Twin’s signature reverb and tremolo have been painstakingly re-created here, and the experience of playing one of these is nothing short of uncanny if you’ve used a real Twin. $200 off right now, folks.

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Specs:

Jensen N-12K Neodymium speaker

Two channels, onboard reverb and trem

USB connectivity, four 1/4″ inputs, line out

Weight: 23 lbs

The Tone Master Deluxe Reverb is comparable to the Twin in many ways, except it’s the smaller younger brother. The Deluxe ups the portability factor by reducing the weight to a shrimpy 23 lbs. That means slingin’ this bad boy into the trunk for a gig is a breeze, even when Dad’s sciatica’s acting up.

Specs:

Bluetooth and USB Connectivity

1/8″ stereo Headphone jack

25 amp and 25 effect models

I couldn’t help but notice this Mustang Micro Plus is on sale as well. This supremely giftable pocket-sized headphone amp is perfect for Father’s day, or treating yourself to a new toy. Dads, your family will thank you for this one especially—silent jamming, even past bedtime.

Specs:

1000 Watt Class D power amp

12″ Special Design speaker

Weight: 27 lbs

The Tone Master FR12 is a full-range, flat-response speaker cab designed to use in tandem with your favorite modeler (like the Tone Master Pro) for onstage Fender mojo coupled with modern ease of use and versatility.

I tested the Tone Master amp line at NAMM 2025 when they were released, and I couldn’t believe the experience. Fender has sonically engineered these amps’ modeling down to the most minute detail, along with modern additions like selectable power attenuation and IR line out, so they sound exactly like the originals, but make traveling and loading so much easier due to the massively reduced weight.

There are tons more amp deals on Fender.com right now—don’t miss out on snagging the perfect father’s day gift for Dad (or yourself).