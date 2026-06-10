Fitbits Are Already on Sale for Prime Day (a Bit Early)

Fitbit is having a bit of a moment lately. Whereas once we thought Google was just biding time until it could phase out the Fitbit brand, they’ve now given a fresh injection of attention to the brand with the screenless Fitbit Air, which launched in May.

Fitbit’s classic models, with all manner of screens, are on sale ahead of Prime Day, though. Here are the ones that caught our eye.

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the best Early Prime day fitbit Deals

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the Fitbit that always comes to mind the moment I hear the brand mentioned. It’s the Goldilocks version of Fitbit’s lineup that incorporates an advanced heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and stress management tool. Its vertical display is somewhat slim, although it still packs on-board GPS for tracking your workout routes and offering insights into your workout routines’ intensity.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 takes its minimalism beyond its slim format and “who, me?” looks. It can tuck up against a cuff to be borderline invisible to passers-by, if they’re not paying close attention. It offers a simplified option for those who don’t need GPS but do want the core functions of heartbeat sensor and more basic (compared to the Charge 6) sleep and stress tracking with a stellar 10-day battery life.

The Fitbit Sense 2 expands upon the Charge 6’s health measuring features by adding more advanced stress management analysis, a body temperature reader, and deeper sleep quality measuring. Aside from the larger display, it also acts more like a smartwatch. You get Google Wallet and Google Maps integrations, built-in Amazon Alexa, and notifications for texts, calls, calendar alerts, and other apps.

other Fitbits worth looking at

The Fitbit Air isn’t on sale because it only just launched last month. As the first new Fitbit in three years, it deviates from the usual format by being screenless. Relevant health information is collected from the Fitbit Air and beamed in real-time to your smartphone. That’s a major feature for those who don’t want to be tempted by high tech but don’t want to give it up entirely, either.

The Fitbit Versa 4 says it’s on sale, but let’s be honest: It’s regularly selling for this price. Still, it makes for a solid option for those who want more of a smartwatch experience than the Charge 6, Air, and Inspire 3 offer without taking as big of a bite out of your wallet as the Fitbit Sense 2. It has the same Google Wallet and Google Maps integrations, Amazon Alexa, and notifications for texts, calls, calendar alerts, and other apps, just without the Versa 4’s real-time stress tracking, oxygen level monitoring, and ECG (heart monitoring) functions.

This one’s not so much for you, but for your little workout buddy. No, not your Pomeranian. The Fitbit Ace 2 is the only Fitbit for kids. It uses 60 minutes of daily activity, recommended by the World Health Organization, as its benchmark. Parents get to see what’s on their kid’s Ace 2’s fitness metrics, and the Fitbit includes trophies and badges earned. It also comes with 19 animated clock faces for them to stare at.