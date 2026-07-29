Five’s THC Seltzers Feel Like Hard Seltzer Without the Alcohol

The box says “high tolerance? no problem,” which is either a promise or a threat, depending on the kind of day you’re having. Five’s Fast-Acting 10mg THC Seltzers are clearly not pretending to be the shy little weed drink at the party. Each can has 10mg THC + 5mg CBD, and the variety pack comes with three flavors: Mango Sunset, Zesty Lime, and Blood Orange Blaze.

The lineup is very citrus-coded, even though mango is technically not. Everything in the pack tastes bright, sunny, and easy to drink, but Mango Sunset was my favorite. I can see that one being the crowd-pleaser because it seems to taste the sweetest.

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I also liked that the nutrition stays consistent across the pack. Every flavor has 40 calories and 8g sugar, which is not nothing, but at least you don’t have to inspect every can like a detective.

Five says these are fast-acting. For me, they hit in a little over 30 minutes, not 10, but that still felt quicker than a lot of edibles. One can gave me a mellow buzz. Two cans felt more like the after-work beer replacement I was looking for.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

My Quick Sips

Five’s Fast-Acting 10mg THC Seltzers are not the cutest, quietest drinks in the cooler. They taste bright and the 10mg THC + 5mg CBD combo gave the buzz a little more body than a THC-only seltzer. I liked these most as an after-work beer replacement or something to bring into a social setting where I wanted to skip alcohol without sipping plain sparkling water all night.

Buy it if: you want a THC seltzer that can actually stand in for an alcoholic drink.

Skip it if: you want a microdose drink or expect the buzz to show up in exactly 10 minutes.

Best part: the flavors taste great.

Biggest drawback: one can was mellow for me, so higher-tolerance people may end up wanting two, or even three.

How I Tested Five 10mg THC Seltzers

I drank these cold, which is the only way a THC seltzer should be drank.

I tried all three flavors in the variety pack: Mango Sunset, Zesty Lime, and Blood Orange Blaze. I was mostly looking for two things: if the flavors were good enough to finish without forcing it, and if the buzz felt close enough to replace a usual after-work drink.

I also compared these to Five’s gummies in my head, because I’ve had those too. The seltzers definitely hit faster and harder for me, which makes sense for the format but still surprised me a little.

I downed one can first, then another, because with THC drinks, the difference between “light buzz” and “actual drink replacement” can be just a one-can difference.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink Five THC Seltzer

This pack is bright across the board, and the bubbles are great too. There’s enough carbonation to make the drink feel crisp, but it doesn’t take over the flavor or make the whole thing feel harsh. I could actually taste the fruit instead of just getting blasted with fizz.

Mango Sunset

Has that sunny, citrus-adjacent thing going on, which is probably why it was my favorite. It tastes the sweetest of the three and feels like the easiest crowd-pleaser. If I were handing these out, that is the can I’d expect people to grab first.

Zesty Lime

My second favorite. It’s clean and bright, and it feels like the most useful can in the pack. I’d drink it by itself, but I also immediately thought it would be good over ice as a mocktail base or mixer.

Blood Orange Blaze

It’s giving light orange soda vibes. Still seltzer, but a little rounder and sweeter than I expected from blood orange. It felt more playful than bitter.

I also liked that all three cans have the same nutrition value: 40 calories and 8g sugar. Variety packs can get weird with that, where one flavor suddenly has twice the sugar of another. Here, the whole pack stays consistent.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

Five says these can hit in 10 minutes. For me, it was a little over 30 minutes. That still felt quick, just not as instant as it claims to be. I did notice these felt faster than Five’s gummies, and they also hit harder for me than the gummy format did. The drink route felt more direct, which is what I want from a THC beverage.

One 10mg THC + 5mg CBD can gave me a mellow buzz. It was relaxed, lightly euphoric, and easy to stay social on. I felt it, but I wasn’t floating away from the conversation.

Two cans was where it started feeling more like an after-work beer replacement. The buzz felt fuller, and the CBD helped keep it chill instead of too sharp. That’s probably the dose I’d want if I were drinking these instead of alcohol for the night.

The high lasted longer than THC drinks usually do for me, too. With two and three cans, I felt it for around three hours, which surprised me. Usually beverages come and go faster in my body, but these stuck around.

Five Fast-Acting 10mg THC Seltzers at a Glance

Dose per can: 10mg THC + 5mg CBD

Dietary notes: 40 calories, 8g sugar, and vegan

Flavors: Mango Sunset, Zesty Lime, and Blood Orange Blaze

Best for:

After-work beer or wine replacement

Social settings like parties

Trying multiple flavors before committing

Mocktail bases, especially the lime flavor

Pros:

Mango Sunset is the crowd-pleaser

Zesty Lime works well on its own or as a mixer

Consistent nutrition across all flavors

Great bubbles

Hit faster and harder than Five’s gummies for me

CBD helped round out the high

Cons:

Did not hit in 10 minutes for me

One can was mellow for my tolerance

Two cans may be needed for a stronger buzz

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Five lists its Fast-Acting 10mg THC Seltzers at $39.99 for a 6-pack, which comes out to about $6.67 per can. The brand also sells larger pack sizes, including 12-packs and 18-packs, if you already know you like them.

For the lower-dose crowd, Five also has a 2mg THC seltzer options. I like that better than telling everyone to just drink half a 10mg can, especially with beverages. Half a can technically works, but it’s not as satisfying as cracking open the dose you actually want.

The value depends on how you use them. One can gave me a mellow buzz, so at $6.67 per can, that feels pretty steep but normal for a THC drink. But if you need two cans to get into full after-work beer replacement territory, that turns into about $13.33 for the sesh.

Five says they can ship these drinks to anywhere in the U.S., but make sure to read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC drinks like this.

Fast-Acting 2mg THC Seltzers | Black Cherry $23.99 at Five Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Bottoms Up, Bottom Line

I’d keep these around for the nights I want a beer or a glass of wine, but don’t actually want either.

Five’s Fast-Acting 10mg THC Seltzers taste good, have great bubbles, and feel more satisfying than a lot of THC drinks I’ve tried. Mango Sunset was the winner for me, but the whole pack stays in an easy, bright lane.

One can gave me a mellow buzz. Two cans was where it started to feel like a real alcohol replacement, especially with the 5mg CBD keeping the high relaxed instead of edgy. Did they hit in 10 minutes? No. For me, it took half an hour. But they still showed up faster and harder than Five’s gummies, and the high lasted longer than I expected from a drink.

At $39.99 for a 6-pack, I’d buy these for after-work hangs, social plans, or any night where I want something cold in my hand that actually does something.