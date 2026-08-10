Fleshlight’s August Birthday Girls Are Here, and Yes, the Discounts Stack

Fleshlight‘s Birthday Cake Edition is such a genius idea.

Once a year, a Fleshlight Girl’s signature sleeve gets flipped, with the internal texture reversed into something you can’t buy any other time. The catch is pretty obvious, though: it’s only available during her actual birthday month. Then? It’s gone until next year.

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The official lineup for August is available now. It’s six sleeves deep, every one priced at $79.95, with a few weeks left on the clock before they disappear until next summer.

This Month’s Birthday Girls

Here’s who’s celebrating in August, and what her reversed sleeve actually does differently.

Veronica Rodriguez — August 1

Veronica’s reversed “Frost Me” sleeve opens with soft beaded texture before moving through a wide central chamber and finishing on zigzag ridges. The Venezuelan-born performer built her fanbase on a bilingual, high-energy online presence since launching her career in 2011.

Autumn Falls — August 4

Autumn’s reversed “Cream” texture runs dense pleasure bumps into a waffle-grid pattern. She started camming at 18, and picked up Pornhub’s Top Newcomer and multiple AVN honors within her first year in the industry.

Anikka Albrite — August 7

The reversed “Goddess” sleeve tightens through a coiled entrance before opening into raised pressure mounds. Albrite, a former double major in business and molecular biology, has been a fixture since 2011 and took home AVN Female Performer of the Year in 2015.

Tori Black — August 26

“Birthday Blaze” flips Tori’s original sleeve for a snugger, more intense ride through alternating bead clusters and ridged bars. Black made history as the first performer to win back-to-back AVN Female Performer of the Year awards.

Riley Steele — August 26

Sharing Tori’s birthday, Riley’s reversed “Confetti Crush” sleeve starts wide and tight before working through angular peaks and paddle-shaped ridges. Steele crossed over into mainstream film with a role in Piranha 3D alongside her 50-plus title filmography.

Riley Jensen — August 28

Riley’s reversed “Wild” texture runs snug entrance ribs into a lattice chamber and closes on firm ribbing. Beyond her performances, Jensen built a second career as a tattoo model, landing an Inked Magazine cover alongside her performing work.

Stack the Savings

August is a great time to buy!

Fleshlight’s Mix & Match promo knocks 10% off when you buy two sleeves, 15% off four, and 20% off six or more, and it applies automatically at checkout. Grab all six Birthday Girls before the month is out, and that math works itself into the 20% tier on its own.

For the full rundown on how the stacking works with lube and accessories added in, we broke it down here.