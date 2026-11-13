Give Thanks For November’s Fleshlight Birthday Girls And BYO Deals

Pass the stuffing, then pass the Fleshlight. How ‘bout that for a visual??

Each month, Fleshlight flips the sleeve texture on a few of its signature Girls for a limited-run Birthday Cake Edition that’s sold only during the performer’s birthday month. November’s lineup has four, including Abella Danger, Valentina Nappi, Adriana Chechik, and Henessy.

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Fleshlight’s reversed design puts the deepest textures first, so these aren’t clones of the regular sleeves. Each one also comes with a Pearl Case and a sample of Fleshlube, while the countdown clock on Fleshlight’s collection page points to the end of November as the cutoff.

If you already own one of these performer’s regular sleeves, the reversal is a perfect reason to grab the birthday version.

Actually, forget the stuffing… just stuff your new Fleshlight.

This Month’s Birthday Girls

Abella Danger (Nov. 19)

The Miami native (and everyone’s fave “throat GOAT”) was named Pornhub’s Most Popular Female Performer in 2023, and now, she also hosts The Abella Show. Her Birthday Cake Edition uses the Reverse Danger texture, a flipped take on her standard sleeve.

Valentina Nappi (Nov. 6)

Italy’s often-called “intellectual porn star” has written a column for the political magazine MicroMega, so this is the one for the reader who wants a little philosophy with the sleeve. Her edition is the Reverse Campo de’ Fiori texture.

Adriana Chechik (Nov. 4)

By 2022, Adriana “BratNasty” Chechik had largely traded adult films for Twitch, where she streams video games (and is actually where I came to know about her!). Her Birthday Edition is called Unwrapped Surprise, which is either a texture name or a threat. Either way, it’s the one with the most gamer energy.

Henessy (Nov. 15)

Henessy is the Russian-born performer who rounds out the month with her Reverse Fanatic texture. In 2015, she became the first Russian woman to win an AVN award, and her reverse sleeve is a great way to celebrate that achievement.

Stack the Savings Before the Month Runs Out

Fleshlight’s Mix & Match deal gets better the more you add:

Buy any 2 Fleshlights, get 10% off

Buy any 4 Fleshlights, get 15% off

Buy 6 or more Fleshlights, get 20% off

Four birthday girls is exactly the 15% tier! If you’d rather round out the order with lube and care gear (which are great stocking stuffers!), Fleshlight’s build-your-own combo takes off:

10% off any accessory or lube with the purchase of any Fleshlight

15% off any two accessories or lubes

25% off three or more

A lube, a case, and a cleaning product can add up to a quarter off on top of the sleeve, which is a cheap way to cover the basics a new sleeve needs.

Birthday Cake Editions go back into the vault when the month comes to a close. Celebrate and give thanks this holiday season with a little help from Fleshlight’s Birthday Girls. I know I will be.