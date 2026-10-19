Fleshlight’s October Birthday Cake Editions Come With A Trick AND Treat

October’s Fleshlight’s Birthday Cake Edition lineup is still going strong, featuring six Fleshlight Girls and their signature sleeve with its texture flipped into something you can’t buy any other time.

Each priced at $79.95, you have less than two weeks left before the whole batch disappears until next year.

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Halloween also brings a promo, as well as a couple of other special themed sleeves. If one of these girls has been on your wish list, this is a good month to do it, since the Halloween freebies stack on top of the 10% off.

THIS MONTH’S BIRTHDAY GIRLS

Dominika — October 7

Dominika’s Reverse Butterfly opens with a snug, spiraling grip before easing into layers of pressure and release. The Prague-born model has been shooting since 2009 and did her first Playboy shoot in 2013.

Nicole Kitt — October 10

Nicole’s Reverse Purrrrrfection tightens things up with deep, restructured ridges and inverted pockets. She went from go-go dancing at electronic music festivals to the industry in 2020, and earned an AVN Female Performer of the Year nomination in 2026.

Jessica Drake — October 14

Jessica’s Reverse Heavenly flips into a deeper, tighter version built on swirling ridges and reversed beading. Jessica has quite the impressive resume, having signed with Wicked Pictures in 2003, entered the AVN Hall of Fame in 2010, and becoming a sex educator through her Guide to Wicked Sex series.

Emma Hix — October 25

Emma’s Birthday Bang comes loaded with tight channels, heavy suction, and plenty of nodes. The Kelowna, B.C., native debuted in 2016 and won an AVN Award last year for Best POV Sex Scene… which lends itself nicely to her Fleshlight.

Ryan Reid — October 27

Ryan’s Reverse Fairway trades her smooth signature for inverted ridges and restructured contours, a tighter ride that builds up with every stroke. The Pittsburgh native started in 2019 and took home multiple AVN Awards in 2025 for Best Double Penetration Sex Scene, Blowbang Scene, and Foursome/Orgy Scene.

Ana Foxxx — October 29

Ana’s Reverse Silk starts with a grip-tight tunnel before dropping into a series of inverted chambers. Discovered as a runway model, she appeared in Sean Baker’s Tangerine in 2015 and joined the Urban X Hall of Fame in 2022.

STACK THE SAVINGS… AND SCORE A TREAT

Fleshlight’s Halloween sale takes 10% off sitewide, then adds a freebie based on what’s in your cart:

Spend $149 and pick a free Fantasy stroker

Spend $249 and choose a free collectible Trick or Treat sleeve (normally $49.95) featuring the brand-new 2026 Pump n’ Patch texture

Two Birthday Cake Editions clear the $149 tier even after the discount comes off, and four clear $249. Fleshlight says the Fantasy strokers are headed back to the vault soon, and the birthday sleeves follow when October ends.

We’re officially entering sweater weather, so what better way to take in the season than by staying inside and cozying up with a Fleshlight or two… or three (or four)?