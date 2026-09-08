One Last Chance to Catch Labor Day Savings with September’s Fleshlight Girls

Fleshlight’s Birthday Cake Edition is one of the smarter recurring bits in the sex toy business. Once a year, a Fleshlight Girl’s signature sleeve gets its internal texture flipped inside out into something you can’t buy any other time… then it’s gone again until her birthday rolls back around.

Always gotta leave ya’ wanting more, right?

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September’s lineup is live now with eight sleeves, each running $79.95. And the timing works in your favor if you move fast.

Fleshlight’s Labor Day sale wraps tomorrow, September 9, which means you have two more days to stack a storewide discount on top of whichever birthday sleeve you’re after.

This Month’s Birthday Girls

Here’s who’s celebrating in September.

Elsa Jean — September 1

Elsa’s signature texture flips for the month, opening on a gripping entrance before running through a reworked set of pleasure zones for a tighter ride. The Ohio-born performer built her fanbase on a petite, girl-next-door image and picked up the 2019 AVN Award for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene.

Lana Rhoades — September 6

Lana’s sleeve reverses into a firmer entrance leading through a redesigned run of pressure rings and chambers. She worked as a waitress and dancer before breaking into the industry and has since picked up nominations across AVN, XBIZ, XRCO, and NightMoves.

Alina Lopez — September 6

Sharing Lana’s birthday, Alina’s texture gets reworked into a new variant for the month. Before her 2018 debut, Alina worked as a solar panel technician and youth counselor. She’s since taken home AVN’s Hottest Newcomer and XBIZ’s Best Actress.

Nicole Aniston — September 9

Nicole’s texture reverses into a tougher workout, built around ribbed nodules that still feel just as realistic as the real thing. She left a career in banking to enter the industry in 2010 and has since been named a Penthouse Pet of the Month and an AVN Trophy Girl.

Tru Kait — September 11

Dreams do come Tru with this sleeve that flips into a deeper, more intense version built around reversed pleasure nodes. Tru built her following on social media before debuting in 2019 and has quickly become one of the industry’s most talked-about newer names.

Kayden Kross — September 15

Kross’s texture reverses into a bolder ride, with pronounced ridges rolling into waves. She’s been performing since 2006 and has built a second career as a writer and director alongside it.

Kendra Lust — September 18

A personal favorite performer of mine, Kendra Lust’s sleeve flips into a new variant for you to explore to celebrate the occasion. A former nurse, she’s since built her own production company and talent agency on top of an incredible performing career that started in 2012.

Dillion Harper — September 27

Dillon’s texture flips into a deeper, more pressure-heavy version, available only this month. The Florida-born performer studied dental hygiene before her 2012 debut and has since picked up honors including Hustler Honey of the Year to go along with multiple AVN and XBIZ nominations.

Stack the Savings… But Hurry!

Time it right, and September gets you two deals at once.

Fleshlight’s Labor Day sale closes out tomorrow, September 9:

Orders over $149 knock off $15 and add a free Hybrid Lube

Orders over $249 jump to $40 off plus a free Pink Lady sleeve of your choice

Orders over $349 go all the way to $70 off with a free Go Torque tossed in.

All three tiers ship free.

Grab two or three Birthday Cake Editions and you’re already clearing the first threshold before you’ve added anything else to the cart. Just don’t wait past tomorrow, because the discount disappears with the rest of summer 2026.