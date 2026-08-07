How To Stack Fleshlight’s Mix & Match, Build Your Own Combo Sales Up To 30%

Fleshlight is running its recurring Everyday Deals promotion, and this stretch (pun intended) is worth paying attention to because two separate discounts stack on top of each other. Buy more than one sleeve and Mix & Match knocks a percentage off automatically. Adding lube or an accessory to any sleeve? The Build Your Own Combo does the same thing. Both apply at checkout without any need for a special code.

Here’s how the tiers actually break down.

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Mix & Match: 10% off when you buy any two Fleshlights, masturbators, or strokers, 15% off four, and 20% off six or more (the Quickshot series is excluded, and other exclusions may apply).

10% off when you buy any two Fleshlights, masturbators, or strokers, 15% off four, and 20% off six or more (the Quickshot series is excluded, and other exclusions may apply). Build Your Own Combo: Buy a Fleshlight and get 10% off one accessory or lube, 20% off two, and 30% off three or more.

Put a couple of sleeves and a bottle of lube in the same cart, and both discounts should kick in.

Sleeves Worth Stacking

Elly Clutch is one of the newer additions to the officially licensed Fleshlight Girls lineup. It comes in two texture options—”Wildflower,” built around layered internal ridges, and “Sun-Kiss,” a snugger, more consistent channel—both of which are made from the brand’s Real Feel Super Skin gel material. It’s available with or without the included travel case, and it ships with a sample bottle of Fleshlube.

Fan-fave Kazumi follows the same format with two orifice options, the same Real Feel Super Skin construction, and a case included. Kazumi’s model, specifically, also comes with my personal recommendation, if that helps sway your decision. Both Elly Clutch and Kazumi run $79.95 for the standard sleeve.

If realistic isn’t the draw, Sasha Nakamoto is one of Fleshlight’s newest releases in its Fantasy line, which is an anime-inspired, tentacle-textured sleeve built around an original character, not a licensed performer. It’s rated for up to 9 inches of length and 7.5 inches of girth, ships in the line’s signature purple case, and includes a lube sample. It, too, is $79.95.

Round Out the Combo

Since Build Your Own Combo rewards adding lube or accessories to a sleeve purchase, Fleshlube Water is the obvious pairing. It’s a water-based, medical-grade formula that’s hypoallergenic and paraben-free, made in the U.S., and available in 4, 8, and 16-ounce bottles. For what it’s worth, Fleshlight recommends water-based lube specifically, since anything oil-based can degrade the sleeve material over time.

For upkeep, Fleshlight Air is a USB-powered dryer that solves the most annoying part of owning one of these: getting the inside fully dry after a wash. It runs three timed cycles (20, 40, and 60 minutes) and comes with ring adapters that fit Quickshot, Flight and Go, and standard-size sleeves. It’s not locked to one product line, which is great if you have a larger collection.

Buy two sleeves and a bottle of Fleshlube, or one sleeve plus the dryer, and both the Mix & Match and Build Your Own Combo discounts should apply automatically before you check out.