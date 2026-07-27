Your Garage Could Hold Even More Stuff If You Have This Massive Overhead Storage Rack

Unless you’re one of the rare breed of people who keep an immaculate garage, yours is probably stuffed so full of garden tools, kids’ bicycles, half-empty bottles of motor oil, sports equipment, yard waste, and tools that it looks like a Pizza Hut stuffed crust pizza that tumbled off a bridge.

You know where there’s free storage space just ripe for the plucking? Look up. No, not now. When you’re in your garage. I’m betting it’s just a lot of empty air up there. You can mount a Fleximounts 4×8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack ($50 off right now) and fill that space up, too. Because who wants to just clean out the garage when you can fit more stuff in it without making it feel any more crowded?

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use that underutilized space

The 4 x 8 foot version I’ve spotlighted here gives you another 105 cubic feet of storage, as long as it weighs 750 pounds or less. You can get them in a range of sizes, not just the 4×8 foot one. You can also choose 3×8 foot, 4×8 foot, 3×6 foot, 2×8 foot, and 4×4 foot. You won’t even have to think about all those holiday decorations the other 364 days of the year anymore.

other garage overhead racks to look up

I haven’t used a Fleximounts storage rack, at least not that I know of. I’ve been around who knows how many with no name visible. But you know which brand name I am very familiar with? Gladiator. Like all the Gladiator storage pieces I’ve been around, I’d expect solid build quality from the Gladiator Overhead GearLoft Storage Rack 4×8.

Something a little different from a rack onto which you place boxes and bins, the Bin Caddy Overhead uses purpose-made plastic totes that slide into runners suspended from the ceiling. If you don’t have oddly sized things to store up there, it could be more convenient for you to keep everything stored in its uniform bins.

The MonsterRax 4×8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack, despite being of the same dimensions as the Fleximounts, holds “only” 500 pounds and not the 750 pounds of the Fleximounts. But that’s still plenty enough to hold most peoples’ bins of out-of-season clothes, holiday decorations, and such. If the Fleximounts is out of stock or selling for much more than the MonsterRax when you’re shopping, the latter is worth a look.