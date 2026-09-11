11 Flu Season Must-Haves to Stock Up On Now (Before You’re Actually Sick)

If you’re like me, you keep a small section of a cabinet stocked with a few sick-people items all the time. In past years I’ve fallen into the trap of saying, “I’ll buy it when I need it,” but the last thing I want to do when I feel like shit is shop, even on Instacart (because they ask so many damn questions).

These are the things I always keep on hand and ready to go so that when I go down with a cold, everything I need is already at home. Plus, you can buy it all here—so you don’t even have to go out shopping, sick or not.

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a cold/hot pack for your aches

Soothe that feverish forehead with a Medlot Reusable Hot Cold Pack (Set of Two).

Medlot Reusable Hot Cold Pack – Credit: Medlot

Keep both in the freezer so that after you use it, you have another to use right away while the first one refreezes. You can also heat them up in the microwave to soothe sore muscles, making this good to have on hand for injuries and post-workout (or post-house-moving) soreness.

rinse the junk out of your sinuses

What, you’ve never flushed allergens and snot out of your sinuses with a saltwater rinse before? I’ve used the NeilMed SinuFlo Ready Rinse for years. At first, using it feels a bit weird, but it’s not uncomfortable, and it really does wash out my sinuses to give me a respite from nose-blowing and sneezing for a few hours.

make it easier for your sick lungs to breathe with a humidifier

Humid air can alleviate that nagging dry cough. Try a Blueair Evaporative Humidifier to get your bedroom air extra humid.

blueair evaporative humidifier – credit: blueair

I haven’t used Blueair’s humidifiers, but I have tested their air purifiers several times over the past six years. This is an evaporative humidifier, which is frankly more desirable than an ultrasonic humidifier. The latter can leave a whitish dust all over your place; the former won’t.

open up that clogged nose with nasal strips

You know the drill. Your nose is clogged, and it makes falling asleep impossible. Open that nasal passage up with a Breathe Right Nasal Strip.

These are the extra-strength version, because why gamble a night’s sleep on the regular kind? They’re also clear, so they won’t make you look like an extra from Platoon.

ibuprofen and acetaminophen combined

You can now buy combination pills that include two common painkillers together, like these Advil Dual Action Tablets, which I’ve taken in recent months for a hurty sciatic nerve.

it’s about, well, this size. – Credit: advil

They always say don’t combine medicines, and it’s wise advice, but in recent years doctors have found that ibuprofen (like Advil) and acetaminophen (like Tylenol) can be safely combined and provide a powerful painkiller.

ease your stomach with real ginger. oh, and bubbles.

People have used ginger for thousands of years to soothe upset stomachs. I always keep a few cans of Canada Dry Ginger Ale handy for that reason.

ginger ale – credit: canada dry

By the time I need one, it’s too late to go out and get it. But the real ginger in the ingredients list and the bubbles really does alleviate nausea when I’m struck down with it.

soothe your throat with a Lozenge

Yeah, you could just get Jolly Ranchers or any old hard candy, but Ricola Original Herb Cough Drops have a bunch of herbs and seem to actually soothe my sore throats more than regular candy. They taste pretty good, too, with peppermint, thyme, horehound, and sage mixed into the recipe.

fix those crack lips with carmex

Your lips are going to be harder and more cracked up than the surface of the moon when you’re breathing through your mouth. Address that with Carmex.

credit: carmex

Carmex is the best lip balm I’ve found, even better than Chapstick. It stays put for longer and heals dry, cracked lips better than the competition, which tends to go on drier.

when it comes to tissues, kleenex are still the best

Running out of tissues is a mid-level emergency when sick. I’ve always got a box (or three) of Kleenex Ultra Soft stashed in the bathroom.

credit: kleenex

I’ll cheap out and go name-brand on a lot of things, such as paper towels, but I tend to use a forest’s worth of tissues when I get a sinus infection, and Kleenex tend not to rough up my skin around my nose as much as the discount brands.

shut up the loud neighbors (with a white noise machine) so you can sleep

The Lectrofan Classic is what I use to block out the sounds of neighbors and noisy New York City streets when I’m sleeping at night.

the lectrofan classic – Credit: Matt jancer

This sound machine plays the most realistic (and therefore least distracting) white noise of any digital machine I’ve used. When your cold is making it hard to fall asleep and any bit of otherwise ignorable noise is just too much to handle, drown it out with some pleasant white noise.

go old-school with vicks vaporub to help you breathe

Can’t breathe, and you’re stopped up so badly that the humidifier isn’t helping? Open up the Vicks VapoRub, slather it on your chest, and wait for the relief. It’s real. I hesitated on including this one, but then I realized that a lot of fellow Millennials, and Gen Z’ers and Gen Alphas, haven’t heard of Vicks. The smell is polarizing, to say it best, but I’ve been using it off and on (more so as a child), and it actually does open up my clogged pipes when I can’t breathe due to congestion, and the relief is almost immediate.

Grab one of each of these items for a complete flu season preparedness kit. This is literally us warning you.