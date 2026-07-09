The Focus V Aeris Is a Big Dab Pen That Hits Like It Has Something to Prove

I like a portable dab device in theory. Concentrates are already enough of a commitment without needing a torch, banger, carb cap, terp pearls, cotton swabs, and a surface area that looks like you’re about to perform precision surgery on a gram of rosin. A good dab pen should make the whole thing easier.

The problem is that some dab pens make concentrates taste like shit. Tiny chambers, burnt flavor, weak vapor, awkward mouthpieces, constant clogging. You start with beautiful rosin and somehow end up inhaling hot regret. The Focus V Aeris is not that kind of dab pen.

Videos by VICE

But it’s also not exactly the cute, sleek, discreet little pen I usually picture when someone says “dab pen.” The Aeris is thicker, heavier, and more obvious (dare I say phallic?) than I expected. It’s definitely bulkier than what I personally want a dab pen to be. But once you stop judging it for looking like a monster vibrator and start using it, the thing works well.

The Aeris is primarily made for concentrates, with a large chamber, five heat presets, app-based temperature control, USB-C charging, wireless charging compatibility, and a swappable battery if you dab that much. It also has a flower adapter you can buy separately, which means it can technically be used for dry herb vaping too. But for me, the Aeris makes the most sense as a portable concentrate device for people who want bigger dabs than a tiny pen usually allows.

It heats quickly, it hits decently hard, and the dabs lasted longer than I expected—especially with Focus V’s own rosin from its sister company, Rosin Tech Labs. I was even able to keep working the reclaim, which is usually where a lot of dab pens fail.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Hot Takes: Is the Aeris any good?

The Focus V Aeris is not the smallest or cutest dab pen, or even the one I’d pick if I were trying to be discreet. It’s chunky and expensive. But it also performs better than a lot of smaller dab pens. The chamber is big, the heat-up time is quick, and the vapor actually feels like it has some weight behind it. If you want a tiny device for tiny little secret dabs, this is probably not your dream pen. If you want a portable concentrate device that can handle a real glob without instantly giving up, the Aeris does the job.

It is basically a dab pen for people who are tired of dab pens being weak.

Best for: Dabbers who want a powerful portable dab device

Dabbers who want a powerful portable dab device Not best for: People who want the smallest or most discreet dab pen

People who want the smallest or most discreet dab pen Best feature: Big chamber with strong vapor and fast heat-up

Big chamber with strong vapor and fast heat-up Biggest drawback: Bulky, expensive, and not as intuitive as it could be

Bulky, expensive, and not as intuitive as it could be Bottom line: The Focus V Aeris is a serious dab pen for people who want portable dabs that actually feel like dabs.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What Is the Focus V Aeris?

The Focus V Aeris is a portable concentrate vaporizer that feels closer to a pocket rig than a regular dab pen. You load concentrate into the chamber, pick one of five preset heat settings, wait for it to heat, and inhale through the mouthpiece.

It is primarily meant for concentrates: rosin, live resin, wax, badder, sauce, and whatever else you’re dabbing. There is a flower adapter you can buy separately, so it can also be used for dry herb vaping, but I would not buy the Aeris for flower first. This is very clearly a concentrate device that happens to have a flower option.

RELATED: How to Dab: A Beginner’s Guide to Dabbing

The size is the whole tradeoff. The Aeris is bigger than what I personally want from something called a pen, but that extra size gives you a chamber that can actually hold a decent dab. It doesn’t feel like one of those tiny devices where you are trying to surgically place a rice-grain-sized amount of concentrate into a hot little metal cup and praying it doesn’t immediately taste burnt.

It feels like Focus V wanted to make something portable without making it feel underpowered. They succeeded, but subtlety was not invited to the sesh.

How I Tested It

I tested the Aeris mainly with rosin from their sister company, Rosin Tech Labs. I wanted to see how it handled flavor, vapor, chamber size, reclaim, heat-up time, and if I’d actually reach for it instead of a smaller dab pen.

The other things I cared about were the normal and annoying stuff: how it feels in the hand, whether the mouthpiece setup makes sense, whether the cap is easy to lose, whether the twist-open feature feels obvious, and if the app is something I’d realistically use.

The short answer: I liked using the device more than I liked handling the device.

Vapor Quality & Dab Performance

The Aeris works well. The vapor is solid. This is not a one-puff-and-done device. The chamber is large enough for a bigger dab, and the dab actually lasted through the session in a way that surprised me.

Rosin Tech Labs’ rosin worked especially well in it, which tracks since it is related to the Focus V ecosystem. The dab did not disappear immediately, and I was able to keep pulling from the same load without it turning gross right away. I even got usable reclaim out of it while using the lowest setting, which is usually where portable dab devices start to show their limits.

That was probably the biggest performance surprise. A lot of dab pens can taste decent for the first hit, then fall off a cliff. The Aeris held on longer. The flavor stayed cleaner than I expected, and the vapor had enough body that it did not feel like a pretend dab.

I would still start lower with good rosin. The lower presets are better for flavor and smoother vapor, while the hotter settings are there when you want a denser hit. The Aeris can definitely rip, but I liked it more when I let the dab stretch instead of immediately trying to flash it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Heat Settings & the App

The Aeris has five preset heat options, and is how I’d use it most of the time.

There is an app, and you can use it to dial in the temperature more specifically. But the app is a little wonky, and I don’t always want to open my phone just to take a dab. I already have enough apps begging for attention.

The presets are easier. Pick a heat level, let it warm up, and go. The Aeris heats quickly enough that it feels convenient, which is the whole point of a portable dab device. If I’m using this instead of a rig, I don’t want to stand around waiting like I just started preheating an oven.

The app is there if you want to customize, but the device works fine without making it part of every session.

Design, Mouthpiece, & That Tiny Backpack

The Aeris looks serious. It has a durable body, a big chamber, and a build that feels expensive. It also looks like a dildo, and I don’t know how else to say that.

It’s bulkier than I want a dab pen to be. That does not make it bad, but it changes how I think about it. This isn’t the device I’d choose if I wanted something slim and low-key. It is portable, yes, but not exactly casual.

The mouthpiece setup is clever but not immediately intuitive. There is a small dust cap, which is useful, but also exactly the kind of tiny piece I would lose within a week. The twist function at the top helps because it can cover the mouthpiece without relying only on the cap, but I did not find the twist-open, twist-closed motion super obvious at first.

I like that Focus V thought about keeping the mouthpiece protected. I just wish the solution felt a little more natural.

The mini backpack, though, I love. The Aeris is already kind of a funny object, so giving it a tiny backpack feels weirdly appropriate. This isn’t the kind of pen I’d just throw loose into a bag and forget about.

Attachments & Flower Use

Even though the Aeris is mainly a dab device, there are accessories that make it more flexible.

The one I’d be most interested in is the Aeris Bubbler, which is sold separately. It attaches like a little sidecar and gives you water-filtered dabs. The chamber and heating already feel more powerful than a basic pen. Adding water filtration pushes it closer to mini e-rig territory.

There is also a flower adapter, which lets you use the Aeris for dry herb vaping. I like that the option exists, but I would not treat this as a replacement for a dedicated flower vape. If you mostly smoke or vape flower, buy something made for flower. If you mostly dab and occasionally want the flower option, then the adapter is a nice extra.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Cleaning, Battery, & Daily Use

Cleaning is vital. The larger chamber is great for bigger dabs, but bigger dabs also mean more residue. If you let it build up, it’s going to get annoying. That is not really a Focus V problem. That is just concentrates being concentrates.

RELATED: How to Clean Your Bong Like a Pro

The swappable battery is a real plus. USB-C passthrough charging and wireless charging compatibility also make the device easier to keep around without feeling like one more dead vape in a drawer. For a device this size and price, I’d expect practical battery features, and the Aeris delivers there.

Daily use comes down to whether you care more about power or pocketability. The Aeris is not my ideal size for a dab pen, but it is capable. It heats fast, holds a real dab, and gives you vapor that actually feels worth the trouble.

Is the Focus V Aeris Worth It?

The Focus V Aeris is worth it if you want a powerful portable concentrate device and do not mind that it is bigger, bulkier, and more expensive than a basic dab pen.

At $199+, it’s not cheap. But the performance is there. The chamber is big, the heat-up is fast, the presets are easy, and the vapor feels much closer to a real dab than what you get from a lot of smaller pens.

I would skip it if you want something discreet, tiny, or especially intuitive. The mouthpiece system takes a second, the app is not my favorite, and the shape is a lot.

But the Aeris works. It is a little ridiculous, a little expensive, and very much not subtle. For the right dabber, that might be exactly the point.

RELATED: The Puffco Pivot Made Me Respect Dab Pens Again