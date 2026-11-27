I probably would’ve scrolled right past gummies listed as “Inflammation.” Then I saw the “Turmeric” on the jar and took a closer look at the flavor. Mango ginger? Why didn’t you say so?

If you’ve never ordered from Lazarus Naturals, the brand’s CBD gummy giveaway lets you pick one of three 10-packs. Besides mango ginger (Inflammation), the other two options are huckleberry (Calm) and lemon mango (Sleep), and each has a different mix of cannabinoids.

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To claim yours, enter your email on the giveaway page, click Get My Gummies, and add the pack you want to your cart. Lazarus applies the coupon automatically, so you just pay $4.99 for shipping.

You only get one pack, so I took a look at what’s in each gummy to help you decide.

Photo Courtesy of Lazarus Naturals

What’s in each pack?

The Inflammation gummies have 25mg CBD + 1mg THC apiece. The part I’m curious about is how the turmeric and black pepper extract taste with the mango and ginger. I like a ginger candy that burns a little.

Calm is the huckleberry one. It has the same 25mg CBD, alongside ashwagandha and L-theanine. Something I’d want to know before picking this bag is that each gummy also contains about 1.75mg THC. That’s easy to miss when the big letters on the front say CBD.

If you came looking for CBN, go for the lemon mango Sleep gummies. Each piece has 15mg CBD + 10mg CBN, plus lemon balm and passionflower. Lazarus counts two gummies as a serving for these, which explains the 30mg CBD + 20mg CBN you’ll see on the label. There are five of those servings in the giveaway bag.

What kind of mushroom gummies are Free?

Fair question, especially coming from a company you probably know for weed. Lazarus has a separate functional mushroom gummy giveaway. The mushroom in its 20-count Clarity gummies is lion’s mane, with Panax ginseng and a form of choline called Alpha-GPC rounding out the formula. These are nonpsychedelic gummies made without CBD or THC. Lazarus sells them as a daily supplement for focus.

The ingredient I had to look up was Alpha-GPC. It gives your brain choline to make acetylcholine, one of the chemicals you use to pay attention and focus. There’s Panax ginseng in there, too. Some research on ginseng points to a benefit for working memory, which you use when you read a verification code and remember it long enough to type it in.

Researchers are interested in lion’s mane because some of its compounds encourage nerve growth in lab studies. That makes it an interesting pick for a focus gummy, even if we’re still learning what it does for attention in people.

Photo Courtesy of Lazarus Naturals

Yummy Gummy Giveaway

Somehow I ended up picking the Inflammation gummies. Give me anything mango ginger and I’ll at least try it. The real test is if I’d pay $12 for a second bag. Ten pieces is plenty to figure out where I stand on turmeric in a gummy. But if you already know you’d prefer huckleberry or want the CBN for bedtime, pick your free 10-pack ASAP. Or go the mushroom route.