I needed to whip out my calculator to figure out how to score a free LELO vibrator during their Black Friday sale. The brand is giving away a SONA 2 Travel on orders over $199. It normally sells for $99, and at 3.4 inches, I could actually pack it for a trip. There’s a travel lock, so it won’t start randomly buzzing in my bag.

LELO’s terms say the $199 minimum is based on your final cart after discounts. The extra 10% code NAUGHTYLIST is great until it knocks your order below the minimum. A toy on sale for $209.25 comes to $188.33 with the code. I had to do that calculation twice, because I was already picturing the free SONA in my cart. The code does not work on bundles.

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Below are the two toys and three bundles I’d look at to maximize deals and savings. Prices can change, so check the total once you’ve picked a color and entered any code.

Photo Courtesy of LELO

The ENIGMA Double Sonic is $249 in the sale. A further 10% discount puts it at $224.10. That leaves enough room above the gift minimum that I can stop staring at the calculator.

I still had to stare at the product photos to figure out the toy. The opening delivers sonic pulses to the clit. Its insertable arm vibrates against the G-spot and has another sonic tip for deeper stimulation. LELO lets you control the motors separately through its app, which I would absolutely need with this much happening at once.

I already reviewed the MONA Spectra in September. During my testing, I used it once alone and once before sex. Since then, I’ve used this toy the most out of all the ones I have. The silky silicone is irresistible, so I haven’t needed lube with it. The curved head hit my G-spot well, and I usually keep it on Steady mode. After the LEDs had been running for a while, I noticed a little warmth.

It’s $249 now, down from $299. That clears the free SONA minimum, and even another 10% off would leave it at $224.10 with code NAUGHTYLIST.

I went straight to the GIGI 3 when I looked at the SPOTLIGHT Bundle. I’ve been using my MONA Spectra constantly, and GIGI’s flatter head has me wondering how it would compare with MONA’s curve. SILA is the other toy in the box, along with a massage candle, moisturizer, and clitoral balm. I’d probably have both toys charging before I remembered to look at the candle.

The entire set is $259. The promo code won’t take another 10% off because it’s a bundle, but it’s enough to get the free SONA 2 Travel.

I wanted to include the SORAYA Wave on its own, but the extra 10% off would put my cart below the free-toy minimum. SORAYA EXPERIENCE gets it back into the story. The $359 set has the rabbit vibrator, vibrating SORAYA Beads, moisturizer, and clitoral balm.

Once again, the code doesn’t work on bundles, so $359 is the price here. That’s enough to get the free vibrator, too.

ORGASM O’CLOCK is $229, making it the cheapest bundle I’ve found that qualifies for the free SONA 2 Travel. I know I’ve said it already, but the 10% off promo code excludes bundles.

I had no idea what the DOT Cruise was at first, but it’s a bendy tip that moves in little ovals against the clit, and I want to know what that feels like. The box also has GIGI 2, with its flattened G-spot head, and a clitoral balm I’d most likely forget about until I’d played with both toys.

Photo Courtesy of LELO

Pay to Play

I came here for a free $99 vibrator, so I want to see the SONA 2 Travel in my cart before I put in my card number. LELO counts the total after discounts. I’d enter 10% off code, NAUGHTYLIST for an eligible individual toy, or pay the listed price for a bundle, and check the cart one last time. I already did enough math for this thing. I think it’s finally time for me to play (with myself).