You Can Score a FREE Motorola Razr Right Now (With T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond Plan)

For those of us who were of cell-phone-owning age in the mid-2000s, which was generally seen as high-school and up, there was no gadget cooler than the Motorola Razr flip phone. Today’s Razr is an entirely different beast. It’s a smartphone, not what we’d now call a dumbphone. But it still flips like the old clamshell Razr of the immediate post-Y2K era.

The Motorola Razr (2026) is a folding smartphone that trades on the original Razr’s coolness and pays homage to its flip phone ancestor by converting from a regular soapbar smartphone to a folding phone half the size. And T-Mobile will let you have one at no cost, as long you make the right moves.

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an $800 phone that costs you nothing

Given its brief reign as the coolest thing one could put in a pocket between its introduction in 2004 and the original iPhone’s Earth-shaking appearance in 2007, it still retains a beloved spot in the hearts of many Millennials and Gen Xers who couldn’t even give two shits about phones in general. Alongside the HTC One M7 and my dad’s old Motorola StarTAC, the Razr flip rounds out my top-three favorite phones of all time.

T-Mobile’s terms for getting the new Razr at no cost is that you trade in your old phone and commit to staying on your T-Mobile plan for at least 24 months. Each month T-Mobile picks up the $32 tab that’d normally be your monthly payment. If you bail before the 24 months is up, you have to pay the remainder of what you owe on the phone, so don’t be a commitment-phobe.

This isn’t last year’s version of the Razr (2025), which is new enough that it’d only be natural to conflate it with the current phone on offer. The Razr that T-Mobile is offering for free is the latest 2026 model that normally goes for its full $800 retail price.

Motorola only just released this phone in May 2026. Like we’ve seen a lot from T-Mobile recently, it’s offering the latest phones from the premium end of the market in its promotions, not old models that it just wants out of its corporate basement.

more no-cost phones from t-mobile

You can pick up an iPhone 17 Pro on a very similar deal from T-Mobile if you’d rather join team blue bubble. If you’re an Android person, but just don’t care about the Razr’s fancy folding mechanism, you could get a Samsung Galaxy S26+ from T-Mobile. You stay on Google’s Android operating system and can assert your independence from the Apple droves while still having a premium smartphone in your pocket that’s got every bit the build quality of the iPhone 17 Pro.