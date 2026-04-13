Free Prerolls for 4/20 From Women-Owned Weed Brand TrikeTokes 

TribeTokes is giving away free THCA prerolls with any purchase for 4/20 and these doinks are actually packed with dank hemp flower you want to smoke all day. Call it a five-finger discount for five mini prerolls… except this one’s legit. TribeTokes is a New York City-based, women-owned company that’s been doing this since 2017. They stand out because the quality of their products actually hold up, and they’ve put in the time to get it right.

The skepticism around hemp flower is understandable though—most of it gets written off as “gas station weed.” It’s technically the same plant as cannabis, but most brands don’t live up to that, and the effects usually fall short.

Videos by VICE

The hemp market has been in a weird spot for a while too. It’s been easier to access in most states, technically legal, and often not worth the effort. But that has started to change. A few brands, especially TribeTokes, have actually figured it out.

Sometimes a woman’s touch is what cuts through the noise. Here, it shows up in the details most brands overlook: consistency, formulation, and not cutting corners.

TribeTokes’ Durban Poison flower was also selected for The High Edit, our 20 Days of 4/20 Editor’s Choice series. So this is tested, approved, and trusted by us.

About the Offer

For 4/20, TribeTokes is offering free prerolls with any purchase.

5-pack of Mini Prerolls ($35 value)

Code: TRIBE420

Runs through May 1

No minimum required

Add anything to your cart—flower, gummies, a vape—and the prerolls show up automatically. What I like about this deal is that it’s an introduction to the product and TribeTokes, and not just a throwaway promo.

Worth Your W(high)le

Free prerolls don’t mean much if what’s inside is mid, but that’s not the case here. The prerolls come in nine classic and popular strains with 22–28% THCA, and each joint is evenly rolled with 0.5g of whole flower—not rolled with leftover trim or shake. These joints are ready to smoke solo or with a friend, and ash just right. Everything is third-party lab tested with results available on their website, so you know exactly what you’re getting before you even get it.

That matters more than it should in this category. A lot of THCA flower looks good online but doesn’t always translate once you actually light it up. This is closer to what you’d expect from a dispensary product, just without the extra steps.

What To Get (Beyond the Freebie)

TribeTokes keeps the lineup tight with curated cultivars, and everything feeds into the same full-spectrum, consistency-first approach:

THCA Flower (3.5g Eighths)

This flower pack has the same 9 strains and sources as the prerolls, but they’re for people who want more control over prep like in a bong or pipe.

THCA Vape Starter Kit

This features a smoother, cleaner, and more portable option with a live resin cart, battery, and 12 strains to choose from.

THC/CBN Sleep Gummies

The way to end your day is with these vegan gummies; reserved for relaxation and nightcap needs.

Nothing feels like filler. Everything has a role depending on the strain and how you actually want to consume. And their flower is intentionally sourced, so the rest of their products uphold that high standard.

Hemp, When It Actually Delivers

There’s no shortage of THCA flower right now, and that’s exactly the issue. The category blew up fast, and not all of it kept up.

TribeTokes is what it looks like. Their flower is playing in the same lane as THC cannabis flower. The difference between hemp and cannabis is mostly regulatory, not experiential if you’re getting quality like this. And if you’re looking for something that actually hits, this is where you start. They’ve been doing this since 2017, well before the current wave, and it shows. Instead of staying boxed into one market, they’ve used hemp’s legal footprint to scale that quality and access nationally.

So if you were already planning to pick something up for 4/20, this is one of the easier and convenient ways to do it. You’re getting a legitimate product and a low-effort way to see how far the hemp side of the market has come. This is not just a freebie.

No dispensary lines, no on-the-spot guesswork. Just something easy and free that is worth puffing on.