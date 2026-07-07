Samsung Galaxy S26+ Is Free With T-Mobile’s “On Us” Promo

Gone are the days when signing up for a new plan and having a cellular carrier toss you a two-year-out-of-date phone was the expectation. Now they’re giving away major brands’ best, newest phones for free. Hot off a deal last week that saw T-Mobile offering the Apple iPhone 17 Pro for nothing, here comes another deal for those Android lovers who can’t bring themselves to bite the Apple and join Tim Cook’s walled garden.

T-Mobile is offering a free Samsung Galaxy S26+ in their “On Us” campaign to anyone who activates a new line or trades in an eligible phone on an Experience More or Experience Beyond plan.

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how to get the free galaxy s26+

T-Mobile’s official word is that T-Mobile pays the monthly cost of the $900 phone for two years, as long as you stick with T-Mobile for the entire time. So it’s not a “free” phone in technicality; it’s just that T-Mobile is paying it for you. Functionally, though, you end up paying nothing as long as you stick with T-Mobile until they pay off the phone for you 24 months later.

The offer is for the 256 GB version of the Galaxy S26+. That’s more than enough for most people to pack full of high-res photos, videos, and apps, although people who take a ton of videos and photographs might want to upgrade to the 512 GB version. You may as well, actually. It’ll also cost you nothing. Usually on these types of deals upgrading the storage means you have to pay the difference, but not so on this deal.

Plenty of others have snapped up the 512 GB versions, though. Only the black one is still available at the time of us posting this. The 256 GB versions in black, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue are still available to varying degrees, while white is sold out entirely. That’s an early warning sign that you shouldn’t sleep on this deal. If you want a costs-you-nothing Samsung Galaxy S26+ at T-Mobile, then move on it quickly.