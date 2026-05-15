Masturbation May Just Got Hornier Thanks to Lovehoney’s Free Sex Toy Drop

It’s Masturbation May season, and leading sexual wellness company Lovehoney is back with another sale—this time with freebies. Yes, these are actually free items that are already listed as $0.00, all you have to do is add them to your cart. Want to celebrate the month of masturbating with new toys? Keep reading…

Lovehoney isn’t just throwing shitty sex toys your way in the name of a sale, though. These are considered premium toys, from using body-safe silicone (yes, that’s not entirely a requirement) to high-tech options like vibrating butt plugs. Any other brand would’ve thrown a dime-sized static butt plug your way and called it a blowout sale.

Videos by VICE

It includes a vibrating cock ring, vibrating butt plug, clear transparent stroker so you have a front row seat as you rub one out, and of course, a mini wand vibrator. That’s an essential for any woman, dating back to Sex and the City.

The sale is for anyone spending $89 or more, and there is no limit to how many freebies you can add. Don’t know what’s worth $89 at Lovehoney? Dive into the last orgasm I had on my lunch break.

Never tried a vibrating butt plug before? This is definitely level two in the butt play game so ease your way into this. It’s your standard butt plug, just with vibration. Well, just is downplaying its abilities because the vibration will make you moan like you’ve never heard before. Scout’s honor. Curious about P-spot orgasms? Start opening up with this…

The mini wand vibrator makes for a great travel companion, so if you have a trip booked, you might want to pop this in your carry-on. You can use it on your clit, nipples, any of your “spots” that make you want to rip your clothes off tbh. Everything on this toy is controlled through the power button. So, you don’t have to worry about reading a thorough instruction manual. You can dive right in.

If you’ve been hoping to try cock rings but got turned off by the luxury price, this is a great starting point. This ring helps you get and keep a hard erection, while also vibrating for you and her. Don’t worry about this being too small; it fits 4 inches of girth and has ribbing for added stimulation. Now, look closely at its shape. That’s going to tease her clit while you stroke her too. Double the pleasure.

It runs for about 90 minutes and has a travel lock if you want to bring it on a baecation, too.

The promotion runs until these spicy pieces sell out so cop while you can!