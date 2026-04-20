Cycling Frog Is Dropping FREE THC Gummies for 4/20—And It’s Going Fast

This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Cycling Frog.

Free THC gummies aren’t something you see often, but Cycling Frog is doing exactly that to celebrate 4/20. Right now, new customers can get a 10-count pack of the brand’s THC gummies for free. No minimum spend, no bundle. Just cover shipping and it’s yours.

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What makes this a winning giveaway is the simplicity here. Most 4/20 promos are set up to get you to spend more… “Buy this, get that,” they’ll sometimes offer. Or, you’ll see discounts that only kick in once you hit a certain amount. This skips all of that. You can actually try the product without committing actual money. So instead of guessing on what to buy based on buyers’ reviews and product descriptions, you can just see how these Cycling Frog gummies taste and feel for yourself, for free. And if you’re already a fan, just add these free ones to your stash.

But all good things come to an end. It’s limited, so grab it HERE before they run out.

About the CYCLING FROG GIVEAWAY

Here’s more info on Cycling Frog’s giveaway…

You’ll get a free 10-count THC gummy pack.

Just pay shipping for $4.99.

There is no minimum purchase required.

It’s available to new customers.

Also important to note: this is not a one-piece sample that I see most edible cannabis brands offer. This is an entire pack. Ten gummies is enough to actually understand how the product works for you. You can test it by spacing them out, adjusting the dose, and getting a feel for its consistency.

What Cycling Frog Gummies Are Like

Cycling Frog keeps things balanced with options like a 1:1 (10mg THC + 10mg CBD) and a low-dose 1:5 (5mg THC + 25mg CBD).

They hit like a traditional gummy, which I sometimes prefer. It forces you to wait before popping another one in too quickly. For me, it takes about 90 minutes to kick in, and it stays pretty even once it settles. Nothing jumps or surprises you. It’s a lighter effect overall—thanks to the THC:CBD combination—so you can keep doing whatever you were already doing like watching something, hanging out, or winding down.

These THC gummies also taste clean. No herb-y bitterness and no weird, lingering aftertaste. Texture is soft, not overly sticky, and each piece feels consistent, which helps when you’re figuring out your dose. And they’re vegan.

What Gummies to Try

Choose any of the options below and the free 10-pack will be applied at checkout:

This is the standard 1:1 offering from Cycling Frog, so it sits right in the middle. You get some mood lift and body relaxation. The CBD helps take the edge off the THC, so it feels smoother overall and doesn’t pull you too far in either direction. It’s the easiest one to recommend if you don’t know where to start or just want something balanced. And it has a familiar Blue Razz candy flavor if you have a sweet tooth.

Same 1:1 ratio, just a different flavor. Passionfruit version tastes fruiter and less candy-like, which makes it easier to take if you’re not into super sweet gummies. The effects are the same, and the CBD helps keep things calm and avoids that anxious territory some THC edibles can hit. Even at 10mg THC, you can handle the high. It stays light because of the CBD.

This Huckleberry one is CBD-heavy at 1:5—5mg THC and 25mg CBD—so it feels different from the other two. It’s a good option if you’re trying to keep things subtle, chill, or avoid getting too in your head. I also feel like this helped with some minor aches and pains because the CBD is higher. It also works well as a sweet treat before bed.

It’s An Entry Point

Low-dose (5mg) and single-dose (10mg) THC has carved out a more functional lane, especially when it’s combined with CBD. You can actually integrate this into your day and not worry about getting fully stoned. The experience is predictable, manageable, and easy to repeat, which is what most people are actually looking for now.