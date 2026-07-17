Get 10 Eighths of THCA Flower From Fresh Bros at a Special Price Just for VICE Readers

Most weed variety packs throw tiny ass samples of small nugs in them. Sure, it’s a sampler, but it never feels substantial and often feels like old flower from the bottom of the jar. Fresh Bros has gone in the opposite direction and put what amounts to a full personal stash inside one box.

The Fresh Bros Mix Master Box Series 1 contains 10 individually packaged eighths of THCA flower. That adds up to 35 grams—or 1.25 ounces—along with a pack of rolling papers, a lighter, and free shipping. This massive stash box is exclusively available for $169.68 through VICE. That basically works out to approximately $4.85 per gram, which is the kind of price usually associated with buying single-strain flower in bulk rather than receiving ten separately sealed bags in a curated setup.

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The packaging is dope, but the math is the real reason anyone should care and hop on this.

Read our explainer on THCA to learn more on what it is and what it does.

PHoto Credit: Fresh Bros

What Comes in the Fresh Bros Master Box?

The box includes four strains of THCA flower:

Three 3.5g bags of Apple Jacks

Three 3.5g bags of Dosi Cookies

Three 3.5g bags of Purple Haze

One 3.5g bag from Fresh Bros’ Private Reserve collection, which is typically the highest quality

One lighter

One pack of rolling papers

Apple Jacks is the box’s fruity hybrid. The strain is commonly known as a cross between Jack Herer and White Widow, two old-school cultivars known for pairing cerebral effects with a more grounded body buzz. Its typical terpene lineup includes limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, which tracks with Fresh Bros‘ description of it as sweet, focused, and chill. This batch tests at 27.9% THCA.

Dosi Cookies moves in a heavier indica direction. The strain is commonly traced to Dosido 22, Dosido 18, and Samoa Cookies, which is an appropriately Cookies-heavy family tree for something described as smelling like sweet dough, earth, and gas. Fresh Bros lists caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene as its main terpenes and associates the strain with chilling out and sleep. This batch comes in at 30.5% THCA.

Purple Haze supplies the candy-and-grape sativa side of the lineup. The legendary strain is generally believed to descend from Purple Thai and Haze genetics, although plenty of modern versions use the name. Fresh Bros lists limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool as the main terpenes in its version, along with tropical and sweet aromas. It’s also the strongest of the three listed batches on paper, testing at 33.8% THCA.

The final eighth comes from the brand’s Private Reserve tier. Fresh Bros calls this its highest flower tier, consisting of exotic indoor-grown and extended-cured flower produced from genetics specially contracted to the brand. The specific strain included in the box is not identified in advance, making it the one actual surprise in the assortment.

It’s More Bulk Box Than Sampler

The word “mix” might make this sound like ten different strains. It isn’t.

You get four fresh strains, with nearly an entire half-ounce divided among very different kinds of strains. That makes the Master Box a better fit for someone who already consumes flower regularly and wants several dank options in rotation.

Those repeat bags are not necessarily bad. Keeping everything split into sealed eighths keeps the flower fresher, makes it easier to store, pace out, or pass along than one giant bag. Think practical bulk buy with some variety, rather than a tasting flight. Something with more strains would be way more expensive. So that also explains the low price.

Does the Master Box Really Save 50%?

Nearly, depending on what gets counted.

Apple Jacks, Dosi Cookies, and Purple Haze are currently priced at $29.99 per eighth on the Fresh Bros website. Ten eighths at that price would cost $299.90. Compared with VICE’s deal of $169.68, the Master Box cuts approximately 43% from the flower’s current a la carte price.

The included Private Reserve flower belongs to a more expensive tier at $44.99 per eighth, and the box also includes free shipping, papers, and a lighter. Once those additions are included, Fresh Bros’ “approximately 50%” framing is valid.

It’s also way cheaper than the standard 35g Mix Master Box currently listed on Fresh Bros for $299.99. What’s exclusive about this Series 1 lineup is the $169.68 “as seen on VICE” price.

What to Check Before Ordering

Fresh Bros says its flower is sourced from licensed U.S. farms and that each batch has lab results. Anyone ordering the box should still check out the certificates of analysis (CoA) and verify the cannabinoid potency to the current batches. They’re all conveniently located in their dedicated Google Drive they link out on each product listing.

Don’t let the hemp terminology cause confusion, either. This is high-THCA cannabis flower. When heated through smoking or dry herb vaping, THCA converts into THC that’ll give you that high you’re looking for.

Read our guide on how to shop for THCA flower here.

Availability also depends on location. Hemp and THCA rules vary by state, and Fresh Bros says that its products are void where prohibited. Buyers should confirm their current local rules.

Read our state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

Is the Fresh Bros Master Box Worth It?

Fresh Bros didn’t reinvent the flower sampler. It packaged a substantial 35 gram flower purchase in a more organized, giftable format, and made this version significantly cheaper than buying the same amount through its regular store.

For $169.68, the value is difficult to ignore. Just know what you’re getting: 10 eighths, four strains, and a much bigger commitment than the average variety pack.