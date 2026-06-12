This Frigidaire Dehumidifier Is on Sale Right Now (It Will Effectively Lower Your A/C Bill, Too)

Humidity makes your home feel warmer in the summer. That suffocating clamminess that makes being indoors feel like a sauna comes from relative humidity rising over 40%. And what do you do to fix it? Crank up the A/C. Air conditioning helps dehumidify as it cools, but it’s energy intensive, drives up your electricity bill, and is none too kind on the environment.

You know how I quit using A/C as much and knock over $100 off my electricity bill every month? I use a Frigidaire Dehumidifier, and if you’re quick about it you can save $40 in time for the onslaught of summer’s humidity bomb. We’re bearing down on Amazon Prime Day 2026, but as these dehumidifier deals show you don’t have to wait until Prime Day starts on June 23 for discounts in every case.

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quit cranking your a/c so much

Frigidaire finally redesigned their dehumidifiers slightly since I bought mine five or so years ago. Despite running it 24 hours a day during the warm, humid stretch of the year from late spring to late summer, it’s been rock-solid reliable for me.

Mine is the 35-pint model, and I empty it once every day and a half. That’s for an entire 700-square-foot apartment. If you’ve got a large house, a single dehumidifier of this type isn’t going to work on the whole house. You’ll need a whole-house dehumidifier.

But that’s expensive and takes up a lot of space on your floor. I’ve helped family members outfit their 2,500-square-foot, multi-level houses with dehumidifiers, and placing a few in the rooms where you spend the most time is sufficient.

other dehumidifiers worth looking at

Midea is a major home appliance manufacturer, even if the name seems unfamiliar alongside the likes of Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, and Maytag. This Midea 35 Pint Dehumidifier offers the same capacity as the Frigidaire, but in a squatter, more compact form.

If the Frigidaire is sold out or unavailable, good ol’ General Electric makes a similar model. The GE 35 Pint Dehumidifier has the same water tank capacity in the same upright form that makes it easy to tuck behind a desk or a sofa, as long as it has a clear line of sight upward toward the ceiling.

If it exists, there’s probably an Amazon Basics version of it. Somebody will come along and name that maxim. The Amazon Basics 35 Pint Dehumidifier has a bit more of an industrial-chic look, which you may or may not dig, but even when it’s not on sale it runs cheaper than the Frigidaire.