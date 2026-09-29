Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Review: The Digital Camera That Instant-Prints Real Photos

There are no rules in party cameras. Maybe, maybe, one: Don’t overthink it. I’ve seen more than a few heavy DSLR cameras dangling from around the necks of people at bars, house parties, beach days, and birthdays, but the people toting them never look all that happy. Too heavy, too serious, and too expensive to enjoy oneself without a very expensive baby to look after.

For true spontaneity, you want a point-and-shoot camera, like the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, that slips easily into a pocket, doesn’t weigh you down like a prisoner’s ball and chain, and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. It’s fun, it’s simple. You yank it out, snap a photograph, and it spits out a physical photograph right there on the spot.

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The Instax Mini Evo is just downright fun. I had a blast running around New York, snapping photos of whatever I saw and having a physical memento in hand by the time I got home.

the rear of the fujifilm instax mini evo – credit: matt jancer

the instax mini evo at a glance

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is a blend of a digital camera that combines a screen—and a limited set of built-in features—with the ability to print 2 by 3 inch photographs right out of the camera itself. That is, when you’re ready to. Like nearly every digital camera (except the Camp Snap 2,) you can line up the shot to check out your handiwork immediately on the screen. Don’t like how you framed the shot? Delete it and retake it, or just save it for later, until you’re satisfied and ready to print out a physical photo.

pros and cons

Pros:

10 built-in filters actually look pretty good

Well-built with satisfying physical controls

LCD screen for checking on photos before printing

Cons:

Film costs $1.50 per sheet

Bit heavy at 10.1 ounces

How I tested

This was enjoyable to test. I simply walked around Bushwick, Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens snapping photographs in a variety of natural lighting. Golden hour—that beautiful cascade of buttery yellow light an hour or so before dusk—saw me scoping out vintage cars on the side of the street, glistening in the sun.

Overcast days saw me looking for more vibrant fare, such as tequila posters and patriotic street decorations. I shot street photography or impromptu subjects, not portraits in laboratory-like conditions, since that’s how people are meant to use the Instax Mini Evo.

what it’s like to use the instax mini evo

Looking through the viewfinder at the vintage ’80s BMW 5-Series coupe lounging against the Brooklyn curb, I pounced. The Fujifilm let out a tiny squeal, that artificial clack we’ve come to expect from every digital camera, even our smartphones, in mimicry of the old film camera’s internal mechanics. I pulled back the camera and bowed my head to see the result. The LCD screen on the back showed me a so-so shot. I deleted it and tried again twice more, shooting from wider, lower angles.

Happy with attempt number three, I bopped through the settings menu on the screen and selected a filter that I felt vibed with the ’80s machine. Colors slightly washed out and mellow, they made everything in the picture look like it’d been shot on film decades ago, back when the car was new. Then I yanked on a lever on the camera body, and a 2″ by 3″ photograph eased out of a slot, like a tongue about to blow a raspberry. Over the next few moments, the indistinct gray of the fresh photo developed under the setting sun into a little facsimile of the BMW photograph.

Great Fun

Unlike a purely analog instant-print camera, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo’s LCD screen let me tinker with the image before I printed it out. There are 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, which function like filters. The screen, measuring 3 inches, was plenty large for inspecting freshly taken photos and adding filters, larger than it sounds on paper.

None of the filters provided professional-looking results, but this is a Polaroid-fighter, not a professional photograph’s main tool. Alongside my ’80s BMW’s appropriately washed-out, pastel-like spread of colors, another filter did a decent job at drawing out the vibrant colors of a tequila advertisement into an otherworldly melange.

At 10.1 ounces the Fujifilm is a couple of ounces heavier than a purely analog instant-print camera. It wasn’t too much for me to drop into a jacket pocket, although there was no way I was fitting into my jeans’ pocket. You’ve just got to keep it fed with a steady diet of Fujifilm Instax Evo film, but you already knew that when you considered a film camera that it was going to cost more than a digital one. It’s simply part of the trade.

other worthy cameras

The Camp Snap 2, runner-up to a wildly popular and dead-simple Camp Snap, came out in summer 2026. Like the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, it’s a digital camera. Unlike it, there’s no screen on the back with which to inspect your just-taken photographs, and you can’t print physical photos from the Camp Snap. It’s designed to keep you from obsessing over your shoots. You take the pictures and then download them later to your computer. It’s also much more lightweight and simpler than the Fujifilm.

Read my Camp Snap 2 review.

Who could leave out Polaroid when talking about instant-print film cameras? The Polaroid Go (3rd Generation) is a tiny little thing, and entirely analog. There’s no screen at all. New for 2026, the Go prints tiny 4.7 cm (1.85″) square photos. It’s also incredibly small. I was able to slip it into a jacket pocket, although it’s not quite as lightweight as the Camp Snap 2.

Check out our round-up of the best point-and-shoot cameras for more.

Is the film expensive?

Well. Yeah. Any instant-print camera needs to be fed a steady diet of physical film. With the charm of shooting film comes the cost. The Instax Mini Evo takes Fujifilm Instax Evo film, which costs about $1.50 per sheet. That’s pretty typical for film. You’re basically printing a Taco Bell hard shell taco every time you click print.

Here’s how I think of it when I’m shooting film: Knowing that each print costs real money, I’m much more deliberate about the shots I take. Not sure if I really care that much about what’s in front of me? I don’t shoot it, whereas with a pure digital I may fire away a burst of shots just to ignore for all eternity. When lining up a landscape, I take an extra beat to make sure it’s as close to perfect as I can with a film camera. I tend to like the results more. Plus, less wading through hundreds or thousands of picture files—mostly throwaways—later on.

Why wouldn’t I want a screen?

The onslaught of digital cameras beginning in the 2000s brought a new way to micromanage and obsess over one’s photographs. Before that you had to wait until the film was developed to see how your shots turned out. By then you were home or at the office, long past the actual event. You could obsess over framing the right shot in the moment, yeah, but you wouldn’t end up staring at the back of an LCD screen, shaking your head, and determining you’d delete and reshoot it—over and over again.

That happens a lot with digital cameras, and it’s a potential mark against the Fujifilm if that sounds like you. Who wants to have their head down over a camera during a football game or a party the whole time? That’s where an analog camera, instant-print or not, comes in handy. You can’t obsess over your shots after you’ve taken them because there’s no screen with which to view them. You take the picture, cross your fingers that it’s good, and print it. Good or bad, you can get on with the actual event.

the bottom line

Instant-print cameras are just plain fun. They have mass appeal, which is why anyone who brings one to a party gets swamped by attention—or at least constant requests to snap photos of people. Nothing they print is going to land on the cover of a magazine, because they prioritize spontaneity and fun over image quality. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo leans toward the fancier end of instant-print cameras. Its LCD screen lets you obsess over your shots more than an analog camera and apply filters before printing out the photographs, a hybrid of 21st century digital and 20th century analog.