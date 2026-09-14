Full-Spectrum vs. Broad-Spectrum Cannabis: What’s the Difference?

Walk into the CBD aisle, or spend five minutes shopping for hemp online—and you’ll run into “full-spectrum” and “broad-spectrum” almost immediately. They sound scientific enough to be meaningful, but the labels don’t tell you nearly as much as you might think.

At the simplest level, full-spectrum products are made to retain a wider range of the compounds naturally found in cannabis or hemp, including some THC. Broad-spectrum products aim to keep many of those same cannabinoids and other plant compounds while removing the THC. Then there’s CBD isolate, which strips things down even further to essentially one cannabinoid.

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That sounds straightforward, but there’s a catch: “full-spectrum” and “broad-spectrum” aren’t tightly standardized terms. Two products with the same label can have very different chemical profiles, which means the real answer is usually hiding on the lab report, and not the front of the bottle.

Photo Credit: Michael Levin of cbd.market

What Is Full-Spectrum vs. Broad-Spectrum?

The easiest way to tell full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products apart is THC. Full-spectrum products generally contain a range of compounds naturally found in cannabis or hemp, including CBD, minor cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and at least some THC. Broad-spectrum products are meant to retain many of those same compounds, but with the THC removed or reduced to non-detectable levels.

Adam D. Grossman, founder of Papa & Barkley, says the distinction largely comes down to how much processing happens after extraction. Full-spectrum products are typically unrefined or minimally refined in an effort to preserve more of the plant’s original cannabinoid and terpene profile. Broad-spectrum extracts undergo additional processing, most commonly to remove THC while leaving as much of the remaining profile intact as possible.

But “full-spectrum” doesn’t mean every compound found in the original plant somehow makes it into the finished product—or that every full-spectrum product has the same chemical makeup.

“In practice, full-spectrum means the extract is trying to preserve a broad cross-section of the chemistry that existed in the plant,” says Cameron Clarke, CEO of KANHA. “Broad-spectrum starts with a similar idea, but THC is intentionally removed or reduced to non-detectable levels.”

There’s also no federally standardized recipe for either category. A full-spectrum product isn’t required to contain a certain number of cannabinoids or terpenes at specific concentrations, and products carrying the same label can have very different chemical profiles.

That’s why Clarke says the words on the package only get you so far: “A bottle saying ‘full-spectrum’ tells me considerably less than the chemistry on its certificate of analysis.”

Where Does CBD Isolate Fit In?

CBD isolate is the stripped-down option. Instead of keeping a mix of cannabinoids and other plant compounds, isolate is refined until essentially only CBD remains. That makes it different from both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products, which are designed to retain at least some of the plant’s broader chemical profile. Isolate contains no intentional THC, terpenes, or minor cannabinoids like CBG or CBC.

Kelsy Raap, director of education at Upstate Elevator, describes isolate as “a single molecule.” That simplicity can be useful for someone who specifically wants CBD without the rest of the plant in the mix, but it also means you’re not getting any of the potential interactions between cannabinoids and terpenes that are often discussed with full- and broad-spectrum products.

Whether those interactions actually make a product work better is where things get more complicated.

How Is Broad-Spectrum Made?

Broad-spectrum products usually start with a fuller hemp or cannabis extract and then go through an extra step to remove the THC. Grossman says this process is often referred to as remediation. “Broad-spectrum products are typically created by taking a full-spectrum extract and putting it through a process known as remediation or column chromatography,” he explains. The goal is to selectively strip out THC while keeping as much of the remaining cannabinoid and terpene profile as possible.

There are other ways to get there, too. Raap says manufacturers may also use fractional or short-path distillation, chemical conversion, or even start with isolated cannabinoids and rebuild a broader blend by adding minor cannabinoids and terpenes back in.

The catch is that removing THC isn’t always perfectly surgical. Additional processing can also strip away terpenes or alter the ratio of minor cannabinoids in the finished extract. That means two products labeled “broad-spectrum” can be made very differently—and end up with very different chemical profiles—even if the wording on the bottle is the same.

Does Full-Spectrum Actually Work Better? What is The Entourage Effect?

The argument for full-spectrum products usually comes back to the “entourage effect,” the idea that cannabinoids, terpenes, and other cannabis compounds may work differently and potentially better together than they do on their own. There’s some evidence behind the theory, but it’s not nearly as settled as cannabis marketing can make it sound.

Clarke prefers the term “ensemble effect,” because “entourage” can make it sound like THC is the main character and everything else is just along for the ride. He says the plant contains many compounds with pharmacological activity of their own, and interactions between them are biologically plausible. But he also notes that controlled human evidence is still limited.

Grossman, whose brand Papa & Barkley only makes full-spectrum products, is more bullish on the idea but still draws a line between belief and proof. “We believe strongly in the entourage effect and the clinical data to support it, however, the science is far from conclusive.”

Katie Enright, founder of Lavinia, makes a similar point: there’s interesting laboratory and early clinical research suggesting cannabinoids and terpenes may behave differently together, but not enough high-quality human evidence to say that every full-spectrum product is more effective than broad-spectrum or isolate.

So, can full-spectrum feel different? Absolutely. Does that mean it will always work better? Not necessarily. There simply aren’t enough head-to-head human trials yet to crown a universal winner.

Can Full-Spectrum CBD Get You High—or Make You Fail a Drug Test?

Full-spectrum CBD products do contain THC, but that doesn’t automatically mean they’ll get you high. At typical serving sizes, many hemp-derived products contain too little THC to cause noticeable intoxication for most people.

That said, dose still matters. A higher-potency product, multiple servings, or regular use can add up, and individual sensitivity to THC varies.

Drug testing is a different story. Even small amounts of THC can create a real risk of testing positive, especially with repeated use.

Clarke points to a clinical study published in JAMA in which half of participants taking a full-spectrum CBD product for four weeks tested positive for a THC metabolite, despite consuming less than 1mg THC per day and reporting no psychoactive effects.

Broad-spectrum and isolate generally lower that risk, but they’re not necessarily a guarantee either. Raap notes that “non-detectable” THC still depends on the sensitivity of the laboratory test being used, which is why someone whose job depends on passing a drug test should be especially cautious.

How to Read a Full- or Broad-Spectrum Product Label

If a brand calls something full-spectrum or broad-spectrum, don’t just take the front of the bottle at face value. Flip it over, scan the QR code, and find the Certificate of Analysis (CoA).

First, make sure the CoA actually matches the batch or lot number on the product in your hand. Then look at the cannabinoid breakdown. With full-spectrum, you’d generally expect to see some THC along with CBD and other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, or CBN. With broad-spectrum, THC should ideally come back as non-detectable (ND).

That “ND” is worth paying attention to, too. Raap points out that non-detectable doesn’t necessarily mean there is literally zero THC in the product—it means the lab didn’t detect any above its testing threshold. If you really want to nerd out, look for the lab’s LOD or LOQ, which tells you how low its testing can actually go.

I’d also check that the CoA includes contaminant testing for things like pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbes. And if a company is hyping up its terpenes, there should be actual terpene testing to back that up. As Enright puts it, “The COA is where the truth lives.”

Full-Spectrum Hemp Is About to Get More Complicated

There’s one more wrinkle if you’re shopping for hemp-derived full-spectrum products: the federal rules are about to change.

Starting November 12, 2026, the federal definition of hemp will no longer hinge only on delta-9 THC. The new law uses total THC and also puts a 0.4-milligram-per-container cap on combined total THC and certain other THC-like cannabinoids in finished hemp-derived products.

That’s a pretty dramatic change for products marketed as full-spectrum. Many of them currently contain trace—but still measurable—amounts of THC as part of that wider plant profile. Once the new definition takes effect, plenty of products that qualify as hemp today may no longer fit the federal definition.

So if “full-spectrum” packaging starts looking different later this year, there’s a reason. The category itself is about to have a much smaller THC window to work with.

Which One Should You Choose?

There isn’t one spectrum that’s better for everyone. It mostly comes down to if you want THC in the mix and what you’re hoping to get out of the product.

If a little THC doesn’t bother you, full-spectrum is probably the more obvious choice. You’re getting CBD along with whatever other cannabinoids and plant compounds made it through extraction. Broad-spectrum is for people who want more than just CBD, but would rather leave the THC out of it.

If you want CBD and nothing else, isolate is the simplest option.

Enright says broad-spectrum may also appeal to people who are particularly sensitive to THC or simply prefer to avoid it, while full-spectrum may be a better fit for someone comfortable with trace THC who wants a wider representation of the plant’s chemical profile.

Just remember that if passing a drug test is non-negotiable, none of these labels should be treated as an absolute guarantee. Check the CoA and know what’s actually in the product before you take it.