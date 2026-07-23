Preorder the Galaxy Watch 9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Amazon Will Pay YOU $100

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 on July 22, 2026, and immediately two deals burst into view. Or should I say that it’s one deal, served up by two retailers in a couple of subtly different ways. Whether you preorder it at Amazon or the Samsung store, you can get $50 or $100 back as a store credit or gift card.

two deals from samsung and amazon

The Galaxy Watch 9 is a fairly evolutionary upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 8. Its battery grows in capacity by about 20%, meaning longer runtimes between charges, and it gets Bluetooth 6.0, which will allow for faster Bluetooth connections to your paired smartphone.

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The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, though, is more of a significant step up from the previous Galaxy Watch Ultra. Its battery leaps in capacity by about 35%, and the screen brightness grows from an already bright 3,000 nits to 5,000 nits. You don’t need to know a nit about nits; just know that in bright sunlight, you want a screen capable of being bright enough so that the sun doesn’t wash out the display and make it unreadable.

The new Ultra 2 is also 1.4mm slimmer and picks up a new chip—the Snapdragon Wear Elite, with 2 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. That means plenty of room for fitness and health tracking app data, plus a speedy, responsive screen.

Preordering the Galaxy Watch 9 gets you a $50 Samsung store credit if you preorder it through Samsung, and if you preorder the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 you get a $100 credit. If you buy either through Amazon, you get a $50 or $100 Amazon gift card, respectively.

Both the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 begin shipping to customers on August 7, 2026. Two weeks worth of a wait isn’t bad, but you may as well place the preorder if you’re intent on getting one soon. If you wait to pick one up on launch day you’ll pay the same price, but you won’t get the $50 or $100 credit. No use in leaving money on the table.

other smartwatches worth looking at

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is pure Android operating system. After all, Google is the caretaker of Android. If you use an Android phone and not an iPhone, you’ll want a device that syncs with it as easily as the Apple Watch syncs with the iPhone. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s $100 off right now.

Android isn’t the only operation system being shown some love right now when it comes to deals. The Apple Watch Series 11 is also $100. If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch will sync to it more easily and seamlessly than a non-watchOS smartwatch.

The Garmin Epix Pro, half off at $550, is more of an outdoors-focused fitness watch that wraps in all the usual smartwatch functionalities. For the price you get the deepest of fitness analysis and planning, plus health tracking features, plus full topographic maps, built-in GPS, advancing training regimen planning, sleep tracking and analysis, and route tracking.