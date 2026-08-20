Fit via VICE: The GARAGE You Remember From the Mall Just Got a Serious Glow-Up

The mall staple of your Y2K memories has evolved into something cooler: streetwear, sweats, track pants and tiny tops for people who believe even a coffee-run outfit deserves a point of view. If you spent any meaningful amount of time wandering around a mall in the early 2000s, you probably remember GARAGE. I know I do. Depending on when you encountered it, you may even remember it as the place you went when you needed “clubbing clothes,” which at the time consisted of a tiny top, low-rise jeans, and bling.

But GARAGE circa now is a little different. They didn’t have athleisure then, but they sure have it now. The Montreal-born brand, which has actually been around since 1975 and now has more than 200 stores across North America, has evolved from Y2K mall mainstay into something more closely resembling the wardrobe of the extremely online cool person you keep accidentally using as outfit inspiration.

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The sexy DNA hasn’t disappeared. There are still low-cut and tight tops to showcase … uhhh … skin. But now you’ll find enormous UltraFleece hoodies, track pants, matching sweats, activewear, baggy denim and faux-leather jackets mixed into GARAGE’s collections. Think less I need an outfit for the club tonight and more I need to look inexplicably hot while buying an iced coffee.

The GARAGE Pieces We’re Currently Obsessing Over

If you’re looking for a shortcut into the new GARAGE universe, start with these five.

UltraFleece Hoodie

The oversized hoodie is arguably the backbone of the modern wardrobe, and GARAGE’s UltraFleece Hoodie gets the proportions right. It’s big, cozy, and begging to be worn with something tiny underneath. Pair it with baggy jeans, track pants, leggings, or whatever you found on the floor this morning. Nobody needs to know.

On The Go Track Pants

Track pants have officially escaped the gym, and thank God. The On The Go Track Pants bring that sporty, Y2K-adjacent energy that can make an otherwise basic outfit look significantly cooler. Add a fitted cami, sneakers and sunglasses and you’ve achieved the coveted I definitely didn’t spend 20 minutes deciding what to wear look.

Bubble Faux Leather Jacket

Sometimes an outfit just needs one mildly obnoxious piece to make the whole thing work. Enter the Bubble Faux Leather Jacket. Throw it over sweats, a tiny top, denim or an otherwise aggressively normal outfit and suddenly you look like you have somewhere better to be.

Low Rise Bodycon Denim Skort

If you needed proof that GARAGE hasn’t forgotten its Y2K mall-era roots, please direct your attention to this extremely tiny Low Rise Bodycon Denim Skort. It’s low-rise, body-hugging, and short enough to make your millennial mother nervous—but there’s a secret weapon: built-in shorts underneath. Wear it with a microscopic tank, oversized leather jacket, and boots for a look that says 2003, but knows better.

Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress

This is where the old GARAGE and new GARAGE shake hands. The Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress has all the necessary going-out ingredients—a fitted silhouette, mini length, low back, and self-tie halter—but it’s made from stretchy fabric and, once again, has shorts built in underneath. It’s sexy without requiring you to spend the entire night wondering whether you’re accidentally flashing a stranger. We call that progress.

Your Closet, just a lot More Personality

GARAGE releases monthly drops, so check back to see what’s new. Regardless of what you buy, we love that GARAGE sells clothes that give you something to build on rather than telling you exactly how to dress. A giant hoodie with a tiny cami. Track pants with a leather jacket. Baggy denim with something that leaves very little to the imagination. Sporty and sexy. Oversized and microscopic. Polished and slightly unhinged. When paired together, GARAGE basics are not basic at all.