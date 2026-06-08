This Garmin Epix Pro Smart Watch (For Fitness and Outdoorsy People) Is $550 Off Right Now

Normally this puppy sells for $1,050. The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for $550 is a wild deal. I don’t often see such a crazy heavy discount on Garmin smartwatches, which are held up as the gold standard of the best smartwatches for runners, cyclists, hikers, and outdoor adventurers.

It works with iPhones and Androids, and it’s packed with fitness-specific features, such as full topographic maps, built-in GPS, advancing training regimen planning, sleep tracking and analysis, and route tracking. It’s a powerhouse for serious athletes.

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a smartwatch built for fitness and outdoors

The 51mm model I’m highlighting here has an exceptionally large display for easy viewing when the sweat is running down your forehead and there’s mud spattered across your wrists from the outdoor trails you jogging down. It also is the only smartwatch in this space offering an AMOLED display with this sort of battery life—11 days with always-on display enabled.

This Sapphire Edition also comes with highly scratch-resistant sapphire glass and a titanium case. I’ve dinged and scraped watches across all manner of surfaces, from cinderblocks to branches, and I’ve noticed that sapphire glass has been much less likely to scratch than lower-quality mineral glass. Definitely a worthy upgrade for a smartwatch meant to endure an active life.

You won’t use up your battery before it needs a recharge, even on the longest marathon. It’ll last for up to 31 days before needing a recharge. So, you know, if you go out for a run and get lost for a month, at least you’ll be able to analyze your health data once the rescue chopper picks you up.

other smartwatches worth looking at

Apple iPhone users who want the most seamless, easy-to-use integration with a smartwatch should look no further than the Apple Watch Series 11, off $100 right now its usual price right now. Everything just connects to iPhone functions automatically, with no fiddling around with settings needed.

More of an Android person? The Google Pixel Watch 4 is a pure Android operating system, and Google’s Pixel devices are known for offering a very sleek, pure version of Android not laden down with all sorts of unwanted and mandatory apps. It’s currently selling for $310, a $40 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 ($290), down $70 from its retail price, is for Android lovers who want more health-tracking apps and capabilities than the Google Pixel Watch 4, with a greater ability to track and analyze sleep and daily health.