Churn Up a New Ice Age With $50 Off This GE Nugget Ice Maker

Today’s the day. Not only does June 23 mark the start of Prime Day, but it also marks the beginning of the other retail giants’ attempts to fend off Amazon by beating it at its own game. Target fired back with its own Target Circle Deal Days, and we’re starting to see some sweet deals that aren’t on Amazon. Take this GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker for example. It’s marked as $399, down from $449.

no fridge ice maker? NO worries.

As an apartment dweller whose refrigerator doesn’t have a built-in ice maker, I know how annoying it is to fill up ice trays just to get a damn cold drink on a hot summer day.

Videos by VICE

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra—quite a fancy name for a machine that adds water plus cold to produce ice nuggets—can make 1.6 pounds of ice per hour. That’s up to 38 pounds per day, a metric more commonly used in ice makers’ marketing.

I love how snarky GE Profile got with calling out the unnamed competition for producing “imitation ice nuggets,” calling its ice nuggets “legit” by comparison. GE’s swagger says their ice nuggets are crunchy and chewable. There’s some truth to what they’re saying. Not all ice is created the same, and as hipstery as it makes me sound, I begrudgingly admit that there is some mouthful and chewiness that can make ice vary from one maker to the next.

other ice makers worth looking at

If you want more ice per day, you can get up to 44 lb. of the stuff with this model. The sale price on the Silonn 44 lb. Nugget Ice Maker dropped $10 since we last featured it, bringing it down to $199 on this Prime Day deal.

Don’t bother trying to pronounce it. The Euhomy 38 lb. Nugget Ice Maker is also on a $40-off sale right now and is a worthy alternative if you’d prefer an ice maker that opens up top like a bucket and not with a front-facing door like the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra.

Euhomy also makes an ice maker that can produce 40 lb. of ice per day and has a front-facing door, like the Silonn and GE Profile. The Euhomy 40. lb. Nugget Ice Maker is on sale for $190, down from $225.