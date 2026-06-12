This Genius U-Shaped GE Window Air Conditioner Is $90 Off

If you’re reading this article, I know one of two things. You’re either broiling at home right now, or you fear the impending broiling to come as summer descends on us in a little over a week. Lots of window air conditioners I’ve looked at this week are sold out. It seems everyone has the same idea you do right now.

I struck a vein of gold when I spotted the GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner, though, for $379. That’s $90 off, and just in time to keep you from melting in what’s predicted to be a particularly brutal, hot summer. Consider it an early deal from Prime Day, which begins on June 23. And don’t forget to pair your A/C with a Frigidaire dehumidifier, also on sale right now.

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why u-shapes beat the block

Whatever you get, just go with a U-shaped window air conditioner. The U-shape lets you close the window almost all the way down on the narrow part so that you don’t have to build a clunky gasket to keep the outdoors outside. It wasn’t all that long ago when your only choice for a window A/C unit was a typical block. I swear, the number of these things I encountered as I bounced around New York City from apartment to apartment.

And people would construct all sorts of complicated ways to build the necessary gasket around the A/C to keep out the pigeons and the wind and the heat, because you’d have to have the window open all summer to fit the A/C. People would make them out of plywood or cardboard. Some use the adjustable accordion-style that comes with a lot of units. My favorites were Plexiglas because they didn’t block as much of the view and were entirely windproof. All were a pain in the ass, though.

If the GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner doesn’t strike your interest (or if it’s sold out), take a look at these. You may just have to buy what you can find. I’m noticing that as we’re now getting into the dog days of summer, lots of models are selling out. It’s only going to get worse, so buy one ASAP if you know you’ll need it.

more air conditioners worth looking at

Unlike the Frigidaire spotlighted above, the Midea U-Shaped Window A/C doesn’t hang down beneath the windowsill. Rather, it sits against the glass. You don’t get the full view out the window, as you do with the Frigidaire, but if you have furniture beneath your windowsill that blocks the down-hanging Frigidaire, then this Midea will do the trick. Although it’s sold out at the time of publishing, it was on a heavy sale for $225 at Walmart. The deal might not come back, but check it before you head to Amazon.

For all the praises I sing about U-shaped window A/C units, some just want the old standby of a traditionally shaped unit. This Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window A/C with electronic controls is almost as cheap as the one with mechanical dials because it’s on a heavier sale right now.

Taller folks may not appreciate having to stoop down to use the control panel on the Frigidaire unit above. That makes this LG Window Air Conditioner’s top panel more intuitive to use, since you’re looking down at it without having to get down on its level.