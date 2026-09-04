Matthew Lillard’s Ghost Face Vodka Has a Sequel, and It’s Bloodier Than the Original

It turns out that the sequel is, in fact, bloodier.

Matthew Lillard’s Macabre Spirits is rolling out Ghost Face Blood Orange, the first flavored vodka in the horror-branded Ghost Face Vodka line, with a nationwide retail push at Total Wine & More that started earlier this month.

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The new bottle takes the brand’s original German potato vodka and adds blood orange citrus, with a redesigned label that gives the Ghost Face mask an orange hue instead of its black-and-white—the classic version we all know and love.

via Macabre Spirits

Actually acquiring the Ghost Face Blood Orange Killer Collection may be the thing that makes you scream, though.

A box set going up for presale on September 29 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, sold exclusively online through the brand’s own site. Like the original Killer Collection that sold out and included a bottle hand-signed by Lillard, custom glassware, a pin, and a party game called Killer Bash, the new set is being teased as coming with “a new crop of killer extras,” though Macabre Spirits hasn’t said exactly what’s in the box yet.

Lillard, who co-founded the brand with Ghost Face trademark holder Fun World, framed the timing simply: “Ghost Face always comes back, and the best sequels always have a twist.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Total Wine to bring the original flavor and blood orange to stores all across the country, and to introduce even more fans to a scary-good vodka worthy of the most iconic mask in horror.”

The launch also lines up with Scream turning 30 this December, giving Lillard, who played original series killer Stu Macher, a full-circle marketing moment heading into the anniversary.

Spooky halloween spirits to stock up on Now

While the Blood Orange bottle finishes rolling out to shelves this month and the box set presale date approaches, Total Wine’s Halloween spirits aisle already has plenty worth grabbing.

Here are a few beers and spirits to help you kick of Spooky Season in proper fashion—including another Scream-adjacent boozy can: