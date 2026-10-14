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I Found a Sex Toy That Looks Like Ghostface From Scream, and That’s Enough Internet for Today

This ghoulish grinder isn’t even the spookiest Halloween sex toy I found.

By | Reviewed by Nick Stockton

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I’ve seen a lot of sex toys. But apparently, I haven’t seen it all. Far from it, it seems.

Odyssey Toys sells something called “The Slasher”, and it is exactly as horror-coded as it sounds. It’s a wand grinder built around what looks like the Ghostface mask from the movie Scream, with a curved silicone tongue poking out of the screaming mouth.

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Needless to say, the tongue is the insertable part. Can I get a “Whaaaazzzzuuuup?!”

How a Horror Mask Becomes a Sex Toy

Sooo… it’s a toy that’ll make you “scream” (yeah, that word is doing A LOT of work here).

via Odyssey Toys

How, you ask? Well, for starters, the raised lips and masked face form the external grinding surface for clitoral contact, while the tongue handles internal stimulation. You strap it to a pillow, cushion, chair, or your partner’s thigh, then add a full-sized body wand to send vibration through the whole design. The listing says the mask and face carry the strongest buzz, with the tongue still delivering noticeable vibration inside.

It’s body-safe silicone, and you pick a firmness and a color (or choose “Surprise Me,” which feels pretty on brand). The listing describes the wand as an add-on, so budget for one, as well as any lube or cleaner, should you require it.

Obviously, the ghost-faced mask is about as iconic as they come, but there’s no indication that this is part of any sort of official collaboration. Just a fun ‘lil toy for you to indulge yourself with during your next horror movie marathon this Halloween season. 

It’ll certainly keep you occupied and too busy to answer any random phone calls….

Want the Fantasy Without the Full Slasher?

If a masked monster is more than you want to commit to, there are easier ways in with (literal) tongue vibrators, “Creature Cocks,” and other otherworldly, horror-adjacent products to play with:

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AAVibe

Rose Sex Toys Vibrator with Realistic Tongue (opens in a new window)

$19.99 (reg. $22.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Creature Cocks

Creature Cocks Astropus Tentacle Silicone Dildo (opens in a new window)

$54.99 at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Lovehoney

Lovehoney Fantasy Twisted Tentacle Dildo (opens in a new window)

$54.99 at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Lovehoney

Creature Cocks Dragon's Eye Silicone Medium Butt Plug (opens in a new window)

$19.99 at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Creature Cocks

Creature Cocks Serpentine Green Stroker Silicone Masturbator (opens in a new window)

$59.99 at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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