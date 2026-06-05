Google’s Best Android Phone Is a Whopping $250 Off Right Now

Few Android phones can claim to have as much cachet in their names as the Apple iPhone. The Samsung Galaxy line is an annually best-selling powerhouse and, well, that’s about it. The Nothing and OnePlus are beloved by enthusiasts, but I wouldn’t call them household names. The one other Android phone perennially lit by a halo of respect is the Google Pixel line.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is still the best, newest Pixel phone you can buy, and right now it’s $250 off its $999 retail price. Despite my having crossed over into the iPhone camp a few years ago (I know, I know; a traitor), I’ve long considered the Pixel to have the best camera in the biz. I’m awestruck by the images it can produce, with sharp image quality and gorgeous colors. The Pixel 10 Pro also gains a 50mp (megapixel) main sensor over the regular Pixel 10’s 48mp main sensor, plus a 48mp ultrawide and 48mp 5x zoom, more than four times the megapixels of the regular Pixel 10.

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still the best pixel phone

Google’s Pixel 11 isn’t rumored to come out until August, which is a reasonable expectation, given Google’s history of annual introductions of refreshes to its Pixel lineup. We’re not hearing there’s anything truly revolutionary about the Pixel 11; more that it’s an evolutionary step. And there’s always a new phone “just around the corner,” so there’s no point in waiting around if you need a new phone now.

If you want more screen real estate, check out the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It’s also on sale right now for $250 off, making it $949. Google doesn’t futz around with its product names. You know exactly what you’re getting with the XL. It comes with a 6.8-inch display, rather than the regular Pixel 10 Pro’s 6.3-inch display.

Don’t let the seemingly small difference of 0.5 inches fool you. The difference is noticeable. Good for those who just want more room for gaming and streaming video on their phones, and also good for those with big, clumsy fingers (like me).