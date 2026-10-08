Prime Day Is Over, but the Google Pixel 11 Is Still $150 Off

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days came and went fairly quickly, as far as Prime Day events go. From October 6 through October 7, there were a mess of deals that vanished as soon as the clock ticked over into October 8. I wouldn’t count on another Amazon sales event like that until Black Friday late in November, but cruising around the afterparty on Amazon I found this deal for a Google Pixel 11 for $749. That’s $150 off the $899 retail price. The catch is that of the four colors, three of them are cheaper than one.

Google’s latest (non-folding) pixel phone

So what’s all this about certain colors of the Pixel 11 being cheaper than others, then? The Obsidian (black) Pixel 11 is on sale, too, but for $799. That’s $50 more than the Hibiscus (hot pink), Frost (light purple), and Pistachio (self-explanatory) versions.

Videos by VICE

For those of you committed to the monochromatic life, ask yourself whether you’re just going to put a case on it, anyway. If so, you can still buy one of the cheaper colors and slap a Bellroy Black Leather Case on it. The saved $50 pretty much pays for the case, and you’ll see only a hint of color poking around certain edges.

more still-fresh prime day deals

This is the cheapest the Roku Pro Series 65″ 4K TV has ever been, by quite a lot, too. This is the 2026 model, not last year’s leftovers, and it’s down from its usual $1,200 price to $800.

The Apple MacBook Air M5 is still on sale for $1,099, down $200 from its retail price. These don’t tend to go on sale frequently, especially before they pass their first birthday since hitting the market, and so I’m surprised to see Apple’s best MacBook Air still on sale.

You’ve got an iPhone, and you want to get a smartwatch that syncs with it in a buttery smooth way so that you don’t need to tech out on it to use it, but you don’t want to go with one of those no-name brand smartwatches. Your cheapest entryway that satisfies both requirements is the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple’s cheapest smartwatch. Cheaper for the moment, its $249 price has been knocked down to $200.