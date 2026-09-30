GoPro Wireless Mic Review: Not Quite Pro, but Way Better Than a Cam’s Mic

Your camera’s built-in microphone sucks. I’m sorry to say it, but regardless of how much you obsess over its 4K resolution and HDR and finding the perfect camera angles in the perfect light, the people speaking in your video are going to sound like they’re whispering through a straw from a hundred feet away.

You don’t have to spend all that much or delve into professional audio to massively improve your audio. The GoPro Wireless Mic gives two wireless transceivers (microphones, basically) the size of a nickel for $160, and it’s especially easy to use with GoPro action cameras.

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GoPro Wireless Mic – Credit: GoPro

the gopro wireless mic at a glance

GoPro makes a big fuss over the easy Bluetooth pairing mode of the GoPro Wireless Mic with its GoPro action cameras, but the mic works simply enough with any brand of camera, not just GoPros. You get two wireless transceivers that you can clip on a pair of speakers up to 150 meters away from the camera, which provides clearer, crisper audio than using the camera’s built-in microphone. Each transceiver lasts for 6.5 hours before a recharge, plus 13.5 hours total in the charging case.

pros and cons

Pros:

Syncs up easily with GoPro action cameras

Lightweight at 10 grams

Geared to work with action cameras, not just smartphones

Cons:

150-meter range is so-so

No internal storage

24-bit audio only

how we tested

GoPro sent over the Wireless Mic alongside the GoPro Mission 1 Pro action camera that also debuted in summer 2026. Even though they pair nicely together, as I’d expect from two devices by the same company, there’s a mismatch in where they each stand in their respective markets. The Mission 1 Pro is a high-end action camera that makes a play for the title of best action cam of 2026, and the GoPro Wireless Mic is a mid-level wireless microphone (a pair, actually) that’s outdone by its competition. Nevertheless, they work seamlessly together.

the gopro wireless mIC in real-world use

Inside the GoPro Wireless Mic’s charging case you’ll find two transmitters and one receiver. Each transmitter—basically a wireless microphone—is tiny, not much bigger or thicker than a jacket button. It has a magnetic backing that you put inside the speaker’s jacket or shirt near the collar, and that holds it near their mouth closely enough to pick up audio crisply and clearly, much more so than a microphone far away near the camera. Each transmitter can run for up to 6.5 hours on a full charge, and the charging case provides another 13.5 hours of charge total.

You’ll need to use the GoPro’s receiver if you’re using the mic with a non-GoPro camera. The perk of using it with a GoPro camera is that you can skip the receiver. The transmitter connects directly to the camera, cutting out a piece of equipment in your setup, which in turn reduces complexity and bulk. Older GoPro cameras might not support this, but the latest ones, such as the GoPro Hero 13 Black and GoPro Mission 1 Pro, do.

The Audio Quality

The GoPro Wireless Mic doesn’t support 32-bit float audio, only 24-bit audio. For most purposes 24-bit audio is fine. It captures most of what the video viewer will end up hearing, but if the mic picks up something very loud, such as a passing motorcycle or a loud shout, that part of the audio gets flattened and distorted, which can sound junky. You have some wiggle room in setting the input level of volume before you start shooting, but if it happens to pick up audio louder than your set maximum, you get the distortion. The compressed part is recorded compressed and distorted permanently.

More expensive and professional-leaning microphones, such as the DJI Mic 3, have 32-bit float audio that can record the full breadth of these louder volumes, like a RAW image file. Even if you did a poor job of setting the input gain or are surprised with too-loud or too-soft audio during the shoot, all of the audio is written into the file without compression. You can go into the file during editing and fix the volume without getting any of that ugly distortion.

alternative wireless mics

The DJI Mic 3 is the most obvious competition for the GoPro Wireless Mic. It’s from a brand recognizable to non-enthusiasts, and it brags about ease of use and pairing, particularly with DJI cameras. The DJI is a higher-end piece of equipment, though. It’s still mid-tier, but it costs more at $320 retail and has the performance advantage to back up the higher price tag. Whereas the GoPro has no internal storage, the DJI has 32 GB internal storage. That means that if the signal drops to the receiver, it won’t lose data like the GoPro will. The DJI also has 32-bit float audio versus the GoPro’s 24-bit, records timecodes, and lasts for eight hours on a charge instead of the GoPro’s 6.5 hours.

Check out my DJI Mic 3 review.

Coming in at $86, the Rode Wireless Micro is an even cheaper microphone about the same size and weight as the GoPro Wireless Mic. Its range is shorter, though—100 meters versus the GoPro’s 150 meters. It has the same 24-bit audio and no internal storage, like the Go Pro, but it’s aimed more as syncing up with smartphones rather than action cameras. If you plan on shooting your video with a proper action cam, go with the GoPro.

What’s wrong with cameras’ built-in mics?

Cameras, be they action cams or professional cameras, include a microphone because it’s expected for convenience. Nobody who’s serious about squeezing even close to all the potential out of their setup expects to use it in lieu of a standalone, purpose-built microphone. Cameras’ built-in mics, compared to standalone mics like the GoPro Wireless Mic, tend to pick up more wind noise.

You also can’t mount a camera’s built-in mic to a subject. When a person is talking far away, that built-in mic is going to record an indistinct whisper, whereas with the GoPro you could clip the wireless mic to the person’s collar and pick up their voice clearly and crisply.

When a lavalier mic isn’t as useful

When you don’t have an on-screen presenter or interviewee speaking and you’d rather pick up ambient surrounding sounds, such as nature sounds or a roaring crowd, you’re better off using a boom mic. These are the elongated microphones mounted on a pole that dangles like a fishing rod in front of the camera. Smaller ones mount to the camera body itself, and larger ones are held by a second person nearby the camera operator. For an action cam, I’d expect a camera-mounted mic such as the Rode VideoMicro II to suffice.

the bottom line

So who’s the GoPro Wireless Mic for? People who want a noticeable step up from the built-in microphones of their action cameras, but who don’t want the expense, bulk, weight, and fuss of an expensive microphone system meant for multi-thousand-dollar prosumer and professional video cameras.

If you’re using an action camera, particularly a GoPro action camera, then the Wireless Mic syncs up easily and adds a deep layer of polish of your audio for only $160, which isn’t much at all if you’re serious about making that video of your downhill ski run or off-road Jeep trail journey look as good as it reasonably can. After all, you shot the thing in 4K (probably), right? You wouldn’t want to leave it saddled with 20th century audio.