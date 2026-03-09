Gorillaz Announce The Mountain Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Gorillaz just added a slate of 2026 North American tour dates to their itinerary.

The newly-announced 22-date U.S. and Canada leg of The Mountain Tour comes in support of their brand-new album of the same name. The outing kicks off September 17 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, before heading north for some east coast and midwest dates. Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta is among the stops, as well as Madison Square Garden.

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The Mountain Tour will wrap on Halloween at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Little Simz will be in the support slot at select datez, and Deltron 3030 will be in the opening slot at all shows. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The Mountain—just released February 27—is available now. Gorillaz have also released a new animated short film starring their simian avatars. Watch below.

Gorillaz 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Tons of U.K. and Ireland shows have sold out already, so act quickly.

But you can also get Gorillaz tickets on StubHub, even to sold-out shows. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. For the best experience, we recommend international fans use Viagogo.



03/20 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

03/22 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

03/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

03/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

03/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

03/29 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

04/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival (Gorillaz headliner)

06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival (Gorillaz headliner)

06/20 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Festivalpark Werchter

07/05 – Luxembourg, LU @ Luxexpo Open Air

07/14 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman

07/16 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman

07/25 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza Unità d’Italia

08/15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Slottsskogen Festival

09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*^

09/18 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center*^

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^

09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*^

09/27 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*^

09/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^

10/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^

10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^

10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena*^

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*^

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*^

10/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*^

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*^

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^

10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*^

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^

* = w/ Little Simz

^ = w/ Deltron 3030

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This post originally appeared March 3, 2026, and has updated to reflect current information.