Gorillaz Announce The Mountain Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Gorillaz just added a slate of 2026 North American tour dates to their itinerary.
The newly-announced 22-date U.S. and Canada leg of The Mountain Tour comes in support of their brand-new album of the same name. The outing kicks off September 17 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, before heading north for some east coast and midwest dates. Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta is among the stops, as well as Madison Square Garden.
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The Mountain Tour will wrap on Halloween at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Little Simz will be in the support slot at select datez, and Deltron 3030 will be in the opening slot at all shows. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
The Mountain—just released February 27—is available now. Gorillaz have also released a new animated short film starring their simian avatars. Watch below.
Gorillaz 2026 Tour: How to get tickets
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Tickets to Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Tons of U.K. and Ireland shows have sold out already, so act quickly.
But you can also get Gorillaz tickets on StubHub, even to sold-out shows. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. For the best experience, we recommend international fans use Viagogo.
Gorillaz 2026 Tour Dates
03/20 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/22 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
03/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
03/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
03/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
03/29 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
04/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
04/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival (Gorillaz headliner)
06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival (Gorillaz headliner)
06/20 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Festivalpark Werchter
07/05 – Luxembourg, LU @ Luxexpo Open Air
07/14 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman
07/16 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman
07/25 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza Unità d’Italia
08/15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Slottsskogen Festival
09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*^
09/18 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center*^
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^
09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*^
09/27 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*^
09/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^
10/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^
10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^
10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena*^
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*^
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*^
10/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*^
10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*^
10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^
10/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^
10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^
10/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*^
10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^
* = w/ Little Simz
^ = w/ Deltron 3030
This post originally appeared March 3, 2026, and has updated to reflect current information.