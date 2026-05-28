Gracie Abrams Just Announced a Massive 2026-27 Tour

Gracie Abrams has just announced the Look At My Life Tour.

The 64-date run will extend from winter 2026 well into spring of 2027, with dates stretching from December to May. The tour kicks off December 2 in Denver with a couple of shows at Ball Arena, followed by stops in Oakland, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and more. The final North American shows will be in Brooklyn at Barclays Center from 3/16-20.

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Then, Abrams will head across the pond for a Europe, UK, and Ireland run, starting in Paris on April 8. Subsequent stops will include Antwerp, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm, Milan, and Barcelona.

Each stop of the tour includes at least two nights in every city, with Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and London each getting four.

And in support is a who’s who of pop up-and-comers, including Rachel Chinouriri, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Charlotte Lawrence, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Gracie Abrams 2026-27 Tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to Gracie Abrams’ Look at My Life Tour North American dates will first be available via at artist presale that starts Tuesday, June 9 at 9 AM local time. Sign up by Sunday, May 31 at 10 PM PT for access.

European and UK fans will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive presale starting Tuesday, June 2 at 9 AM. The catch? You have to preorder Gracie’s new album, Daughter from Hell, from shop.gracieabrams.com by noon on Monday, June 1. (Pretty savvy move, Gracie.)

Finally, general onsale will begin Friday, June 5 at 9 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Gracie Abrams tickets on StubHub, where orders are are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Gracie Abrams’ New album: Daughter from hell

Daughter from Hell will be Abrams’ first new album since 2024’s The Secret of Us. It will be the artist’s third, and was written and produced in collaboration with Aaron Dessner. Earlier this month, Abrams shared the album’s lead single, “Hit the Wall.”

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12/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

12/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

12/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

12/10 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

12/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

01/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

01/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

01/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

01/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

02/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

02/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ~

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ~

02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ~

02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ~

02/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~

02/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~

03/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~

03/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~

03/04 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena †

03/05 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena †

03/08 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell †

03/09 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell †

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena ‡

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena ‡

03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center §

03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center §

03/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center §

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center §

04/08 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena %

04/09 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena %

04/12 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena %

04/15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome %

04/16 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome %

04/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena %

04/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena %

04/22 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live %

04/24 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live %

04/25 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live %

04/27 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro %

04/28 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro %

04/30 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 %

05/01 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 %

05/03 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 %

05/04 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 %

05/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ||

05/08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ||

05/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ||

05/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena ||

05/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena ||

05/18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena ||

05/19 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena ||

05/23 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome ||

05/24 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome ||

05/27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi ||

05/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi ||

* = w/ Rachel Chinouriri

+ = w/ Holly Humberstone

# = w/ Del Water Gap

^ = w/ Charlotte Lawrence

~ = w/ Grace Ives

† = w/ Bella Kay

‡ = w/ Jensen McRae

§ = w/ The Japanese House

% = w/ Samia

|| = w/ Jake Minch