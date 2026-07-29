If You’re a Fan of Drones, You Need This Drone-Inspired Fan.

It’s not a drone, although it’s designed to look like one. It’s a ceiling fan, and it’s easier to get a hold of than a lot of actual drones. We’re in the midst of a drone frenzy. Much of it revolves around the US government’s decision to ban new foreign-made drone models at the end of 2025. It hasn’t dampened the market’s appetite for drones, although it’s taken some of the shine away from DJI’s dominance of the market and highlighted instead other brands trying to nudge DJI aside.

The Growalleter Drone Fan doesn’t need to worry about any of that. You install it into your ceiling where a standard ceiling fan goes, as long as it’s for a standard E27 base. No need to run wires or engage in any heavy DIY. That’s it. It’s pretty cheap, too, for a ceiling fan with built-in lights: only $40. Just don’t forget to check the coupon box before checkout.

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No pilot needed

There are three light settings for the fan that you can choose, from soft orange-yellow to bright bluish-white. Light color is measured in Kelvin units. Higher numbers are “cooler” light, which means it’s more stark white and bluish. Lower numbers are “warmer” light, which is more yellow-orange. The three settings on the Growalleter are cool white (6500K), neutral white (4500K), and warm white (3000K). Brightness can go as high as 2,000 lumens, which is pretty damn bright. There’s a dimmer built into the fan’s lights that can bring that brightness down as low as 10% of it. There’s the four “propeller” version spotlighted here, and also a three “propeller” one, if you prefer.

more cool fans worth looking at

I love my little Vornado VFAN Mini Classic Vintage Metal Desk Fan. It sits on my desk at my home office, and on its lowest setting it’s so quiet that I’ve accidentally left it on for days because I couldn’t hear it going. With its metal build, it has a throwback, retro feel, but with modern electronics.

If only Vornado were making the Silver Swan Alchemy Oscillating Vintage Fan back when I was looking for a fan for my ceiling-fanless apartment years ago. Also with a sleek, vintage metal build, it’s large enough to move air around an entire room and not just sit on a desk.

Lasko, a major fan manufacturer, also got in on the metal, retro-designed fan. The Lasko Oscillating Table Top Fan is a desktop model that rotates back and forth, just in case you want a little simulation of a breeze, rather than a constant jet of wind.