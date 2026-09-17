Preorder the GTA 6 Album on Vinyl and CD—Here’s Where to Get the Exclusives

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album was just announced, and preorders are already live.

Rockstar just announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. The 34-song soundtrack drops alongside GTA VI on November 19, with physical editions available from a bunch of retailers. Amazon and Best Buy each have their own exclusive $49.98 vinyl pressing that comes with a poster, while Amazon also has a $19.98 CD.

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Only six songs from the album are available to hear so far, but GTA has basically built part of its reputation of its in-game radio. So even with 28 tracks still under wraps, there’s a pretty good chance the full thing is stacked with certified bangers.

If you’re already planning to pick up a physical copy, these are the preorders worth knowing about.

Photo Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Preorder the Best Buy Exclusive GTA 6 Vinyl

Best Buy has its own exclusive version of the album for $49.98.

The 2LP set comes on clear pink vinyl with purple splatter in a gatefold jacket, plus an exclusive 12-by-24-inch poster. It ships when the album releases on November 19.

If Best Buy is your retailer of choice, or if you’re already building up points with them, this gets you the colorful, contrasting pressing and an extra piece of GTA VI art for the wall.

Preorder the Amazon Exclusive GTA 6 Vinyl

Amazon’s exclusive vinyl costs the same $49.98 and comes on a deeper pink vinyl with purple splatter, along with an exclusive poster.

So there’s not much of a price battle happening between the two exclusive editions. If you want the vinyl, this mostly comes down to where you’d rather preorder it.

Preorder the GTA 6 Album on CD

If you don’t have a record player, Amazon also has a CD option.

It’s $19.98 and includes the same 34-song album, just without the collectible vinyl pressing and poster. So if you mainly want a physical copy of the soundtrack—or still have a CD player in your car, computer, or stereo—this is the easier way in.

What Songs Are on the GTA 6 Album?

Rockstar hasn’t revealed the full 34-song tracklist yet. Only six tracks are out and available to listen to:

Yung Lean feat. Future and Metro Boomin — “That’s It”

Travis Scott — “RHYNO”

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy — “Sexy Magic”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Thing You Need”

Rauw Alejandro — “Macacoa 2000”

Keith Richards — “Bright Lights, Big City”

That lineup already jumps all over the place, from Travis Scott and Yung Lean to Morgan Wallen and Keith Richards.

The other 28 songs are still under wraps, so you’re basically preordering most of the album blind. At least the six tracks that are out now give you something to sample before deciding if you want the vinyl or the much cheaper CD.