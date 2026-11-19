Despite outages, hacks, and everything else going on in the world, a day has finally arrived that many thought would never, ever come.

Thirteen years after GTA V, Grand Theft Auto VI is officially here!

Videos by VICE

If you’re not already deep within the jaws of Vice City, here’s what you need to play now that Rockstar has finally opened the gate.

Step 1: Get a Console

Obviously.

The PS5 Pro is the best way to play. Early testers report that regular PS5s drop below 30 frames per second in heavy action like explosions, while the Pro is better equipped to hold up. That said, retailers are sold out at list price, and scalpers are asking nearly double.

Try Amazon for restocks or eBay, and expect to pay well over retail. A refurbished unit from GameStop is a safer bet than an unknown marketplace seller, though it runs about the same as sealed eBay listings.

On Xbox, the all-digital Series S is at Best Buy and Amazon. No disc drive is fine here, since GTA VI doesn’t use discs anyways.

What about PC? Well, it’s not here… yet. But the good news for PC players is that GTA VI is expected to come out on PC sometime in early 2027.

Step 2: Buy the Game

Even “physical” copies, which started shipping November 12, are just a box with a download code. The game takes up 212GB, so clear space immediately and load it from your PS5 library or the Microsoft Store right now.

PS5 owners have one more chore.

Sony issued a system update that is required before GTA VI will run. It’s about 1.2GB, and Sony’s notes cite security fixes without saying exactly why it’s mandatory.

Go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. Even with auto-updates on, check anyway. It’s separate from any GTA VI-specific patch.

Step 4: Add a Controller

You’re technically now all set to play the latest and greatest entry into the Grand Theft Auto franchise!

But here are a few ‘lil extras to complete your GTA VI setup on launch weekend:

On PS5, Sony’s GTA VI Limited Edition DualSense has Vice City palm-tree graphics, a color-shifting blue finish, and palm trees embossed into the grips. Quantities are limited, and this one is undoubtedly destined to sell out. So get your pre-order in now!

On Xbox, the Razer Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition is a wired pad for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and it’s probably the best Xbox controller I’ve ever used.

Check out my full review of the Razer Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition here.