The day is almost upon us. Expect very little to get done in the world on Thursday, November 19, as the damn near everyone (it seems) will be playing hooky, calling in sick, or otherwise skipping work to devour Grand Theft Auto VI on its release day.

I’m not going to suggest you uproot your whole living room setup and buy a big screen TV and surround sound system at this stage. You’re stoked over the $80 game you just bought, and it’s time to sit down and play it. These accessories and peripherals, though, can make the experience that much more special.

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accessories to up your gta vi enjoyment

Controller Upgrades

I don’t usually go in for limited-edition controllers, but the two GTA VI-themed DualShock controllers that Sony announced back in October look absolutely sick. The Sony DualShock Wireless Controller – GTA VI Limited Edition is available in white or black for $84, and both look fantastic.

Want more than a cool aesthetic styling change? The Sony DualSense Wireless Edge is Sony’s best PS5 controller. It comes with a number of improvements over the standard DualSense controllers, including the ability to replace the analog sticks on the Edge if they start to drift (lose accuracy as they age). It has adjustable analog stick dead zones, two programmable back paddle buttons, and adjustable trigger stops for quicker firing in shooter games, plus the ability to set different profile setups for multiple people, each with their own customizations saved.

Proper Gaming Headphones

Gamers gush about the HyperX Cloud III’s memory foam earcups that make them comfortable for long gaming sessions, along with their sound quality and support for DTS surround sound. Unlike the HyperX Cloud Alpha, the Cloud III also comes with a headphone jack, along with the USB-C port. That gives you another option for when you want to use them somewhere other than with your PS5.

Don’t Forget About STORAGE!!!

GTA VI takes up about 200 GB of storage space on your PS5. Even if your system has a 1 TB drive, that’s a big, ol’ chunk of space. You can move some of your downloaded games off your PS5’s main drive and to a Samsung SSD 990 Pro 1 TB (with heatsink) external SSD so that you don’t have to delete your other games and then re-download them when you want to pick them back up.

Charge Your Controllers (on the Rare Occasion You Put Them Down)

From what I can gather, people plan to binge GTA VI this weekend to the point where moss begins growing on them and their skin fuses to the couch. Good show. During those runs to the front door for DoorDash, the bathroom for breaks, and such, you can keep your wireless controllers charged on the Sony DualSense Charging Station. For $30, it obviously doesn’t come with controllers. You have to provide those separately. But anytime you put the controller down on the dock, it’ll charge wirelessly, which means less having to fish out a cable so that you don’t run down the battery mid-mission and leave Jason and Lucia hanging.

Don’t Forget This Part…

Don’t forget the copy of the game. Buy it now so that you can preload your copy of GTA VI onto your PS5 or XBOX. The game is big—about 200 GB. By preloading, you can play it as soon as it releases, without waiting for a large download as everyone else digs into the game you’ve been waiting years for.

Looking for a PlayStation 5 Pro because you heard GTA VI taxes the standard PS5? You and everyone else. Don’t stress. The framerate is reported to drop during heavy action sequences, mostly with many explosions, but the game remains playable enough (again, reportedly).

Enjoy Your Other Vice, Vice City-Style

I’m surprised it took this long. There’s a GTA VI-inspired bong. Hemper made this Flamingo-shaped bong as an homage to Grand Theft Auto VI’s Vice City and Leonida, the game’s fictionalized stand-ins for Miami and Florida, respectively. Read more about it in this story from my colleague Maha Haq, VICE’s weed expert.