Want to Play GTA VI the Second It Launches? Here’s How to Pre-Download It.

Thirteen years. That’s how long it’s been since Grand Theft Auto V. Thirteen years between major GTA releases, 13 years of waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI. It feels like it’s been forever since Rockstar Games, the series’ creator and caretaker, announced that we’d return to a modern-day version of Vice City for the sixth installment. No more waiting.

Launch day, November 19, is barely over a week away. But the game is a hefty download. If you don’t want to spend half of November 19 waiting for a download to finish, preload it onto your console today so that it’s ready for you to play the second Rockstar opens the gate.

Videos by VICE

what you’ll need to pre-download gta vi

Regardless of whether you buy GTA VI for PlayStation 5 or Xbox, you need to make sure you have enough room on your console’s drive. GTA VI takes up 212 GB. That’s a hefty chunk of storage, and so you might need to clear away a few things to ensure you can download the whole thing.

On PlayStation 5, go to your pre-order on your game library. You’ll find the ability to preload, or pre-download, it there. The process is much the same on the Xbox Head to your pre-ordered copy of GTA VI on the Microsoft Store through the console’s interface, and click “install.”

As for how long it’ll take to download, the answer is most likely “a while.” It’s a big file. There are too many variables, from the particulars of your internet plan, your router, whether you use WiFi or a wired Ethernet connection, WiFi signal interference, and how you use your internet at the same time as the download is running. This is why you won’t want to leave it to November 19 to begin downloading.

Remember that there’s no physical disc for GTA 6. Your eyes aren’t lying to you when you mosey to a store and find a “physical” copy of the game for pre-order. It’s physical in the sense that you get a box shipped to you, and those start shipping out to buyers and landing on store shelves on Thursday, November 12. There’s just no disc inside. You get a download code in there, and so there’s nothing to lose by preloading the game onto your chosen console today.